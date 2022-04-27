Lately, the talking heads are making a lot of noise about critical race theory.
If you listen long enough it appears that they are touting an agenda looking for a problem. I haven't heard a good explanation for CRT so I went looking.
It turns out that CRT is a law school graduate-level academic thesis that the legal system has some inherent biases. There may be some truths in that premise. Where judicial law is written by the legislatures, common law is based on the precedent of previous courts and may have a bias of the court responsible for the decision, good or bad.
But, I digress, that is not what the talking heads are selling. the noise seems to be more about white grievances. I know a smart guy, he picks up my trash on Tuesdays, who said that there is only one race, the human race. I agree. Homo sapiens replaced the Neanderthal and the Denisovans centuries ago.
What is often called race today is just an identity created by the socially dominant group to invoke boundaries.
I think a literal interpretation of critical race theory would be a review of what man has done to man over the centuries, motivated by a hunger for power, greed and coveting the resources and opportunities of others. An authentic CRT would be one that discusses the evils of man.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
