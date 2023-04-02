So, Saint Louis is suing automobile manufacturers because their cars are easily stolen.
I can remember a time when my dad never locked the car or took the keys from the ignition. He never had one stolen. The problem is not with the car manufacturers, but with pack of thieves roaming the streets. Perhaps if Kim Gardner would prosecute these thieves, they might not be so willing to steal.
We have a school shooting and we blame guns and gun manufacturers for the problem.
We have thumbed our noses at the teachings that made this country great. We kill our unborn children, we embrace a lifestyle that God calls an abomination, we don’t punish evildoers and then we wonder why people act up.
Do you want to make America great again? Well, it is not Donald Trump or Joe Biden. The answer is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Bill Talley
Carthage
