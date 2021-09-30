Leonard Pitts (Globe, Sept. 24) must not get “Gunsmoke” in Florida. Horses are controlled by reins, not pedals and steering wheels.
He is just like most of the news and jumps on the bandwagon in reference to five border agents trying to control more than 10,000 illegal immigrants forcing their way into the United States.
I bet if more than 10,000 people tried to break into buildings in downtown Joplin, five cops on foot would have a hard time controlling them.
Something else: America has sent our troops to Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries to protect their borders, but our borders are left wide open.
Absolutely makes no sense.
Humans do deserve to be treated fairly, but people breaking our laws deserve nothing but the full wrath of America.
Don Adams Nevada
