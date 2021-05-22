Our lives are now separated into before tornado and after tornado.
We will never forget May 22, 2011.
We lived at 2416 Grand Ave., three blocks west of the high school. The day started out sunny and warm, and we were trimming bushes and getting the pool ready to open. I visited some friends in the afternoon and then stopped by Walmart. Got home around 3:30 p.m., and it was hot and muggy. I believe a tornado watch was issued. Later, a tornado warning was issued, and the next thing we heard were sirens going off. We ignored the first set of sirens and went outside and looked to the west. I turned the TV on and was watching the live video from the station, and at that time, my daughter called and yelled, “Take cover, Mom!”
I picked up the dog and ran to the bedroom to put her under the bed. I fell to the floor, and the next thing I knew was my husband jumping on top of me as he held onto the bed frame on the floor. We heard sounds of glass breaking and horrible winds, and he turned his head and said, “There goes the roof and ceiling fan!” We held on as 250 mph winds whipped over our heads, rain and hail beat down on us, and I’ll never forget the sound of the train. All I could think of was, “Please, Jesus, help us.”
It calmed down for a second and then came around again, more vicious and horrifying, and I thought, “I can’t believe this is happening!” When it finally moved on, (unfortunately) we stood up and saw what was left of our house and the neighborhood. It looked like a war zone. We were in the middle of debris all around us, but we didn’t get a scratch, and our dog was sitting on a piece of furniture, shaking and terrified, but she was also a survivor. Unbelievable.
We searched for shoes to put on (we were barefoot), and we were in shock. There were no walls, just flat surroundings. I stood up and called for our neighbor, and she answered. She was buried in her bathroom with her dog, and her house was on top of her. With the help of folks walking down the street, my husband dug her out, and eventually, we walked north to where a church used to be. Only the basement was there, full of water, and it was still raining.
Neighbors started to come out from wherever they were, and we met in the street. My husband started walking down the street to see if he could help anyone, and he did assist a lady to a triage truck on the corner. Fortunately, my daughter headed out our way from the Highlands and passed Roy on the street. Thank heaven! He told her where I was, and as I sat on broken timber waiting for rescue, I heard her hollering for me. I actually didn’t think anyone would come for me and our dog. We had lost both cars along with the complete house in a matter of minutes. But we were survivors. Thank you, Jesus.
Our daughter took us to her house. We were comforted, had shelter and lots of tears and hugs. We had no clothes or shoes or medicines, and the next day, we went to the house site. No furniture to salvage, no clothes. The next week, we did find a house to buy, but it needed work, and we stayed with our daughter for six weeks. The first thing we added to the new house was a tornado shelter. And we’ve been in it a few times over the years. It helps. I tried to return to work in the law office, and after three months, I knew I wasn’t doing anyone any good. After 34 years with the law firm, I had to retire. I couldn’t help myself, let alone any client.
The next year was rough — high anxiety, depression, nervousness, etc. A friend of ours brought us one of his cars to drive. Bless dear friends and family. We honestly don’t know what we would have done without our daughter’s help and encouragement.
