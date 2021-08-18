Per Geoff Caldwell’s column (Globe, Aug 14), I am a qualified buyer of the bridge and the oceanfront property. I do believe the former president not only facilitated but encouraged and relied on the events of Jan. 6 to be his Reichstag moment. My rationale for this belief would fill a separate column.
Yes, I am a never-Trumper. My knowledge of the businessman convinced me, well before the primaries, that he lacked certain traits to lead a nation.
The question was asked, “Who is a patriot and who gets to decide?”
The historians decide. Of course you must understand that in most cases the historians are from the winning side of any conflict. But the question remains. My definition is a little different.
A patriot is an individual willing to compromise his fortune and life for a concept that prevails. Those who advocate for a failed concept are often labeled as opportunists, insurrectionists and those who compromise a prior oath, traitors.
Mr. Caldwell, I believe I have demonstrated that I meet the qualifications as a buyer. Please provide proof of clear title to the properties so that negotiations may begin.
James Graham, Pittsburg, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.