In 2021, 57% of households paid no federal income tax — a good portion of this due to COVID-19 relief funds, tax credits and stimulus. Your government simply printed most of that money and gave it away.
Free money! Hello, inflation.
Our cognitively impaired president touts his economic juggernaut when the year-on-year inflation rates drop by a tenth of a percent and then explains to the unwashed masses that he inherited the inflation mess — even though the last reported rate of inflation during the Trump administration was 1.4%.
As an aside, we are by no means done with inflation. Just wait for that $4.50 gasoline this summer with no remaining backstop in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But I digress.
It would not be fair to use the anomaly created by COVID-19 to make a broad generalization about who pays taxes in this country — prior to COVID-19, it was 44% of households who paid no federal income tax — so let’s take a quick look at statistics prior to COVID-19.
For tax year 2020, the top 25% of wage earners in this country paid 89% of taxes. The “fair share” crowd should be extremely proud of these folks for stepping up, but it seems it’s easier to castigate them. So there’s that.
The bottom 50% of wage earners paid 2.3% of their fair share. I’d call that a progressive tax system.
Perhaps you remember none other than Mitt Romney getting caught on a hot mic during the 2012 presidential campaign talking about the fact that at that time 47% of Americans pay no federal income tax? This was a great example of saying the truth, but not being politically astute. Now I will add that about 2/3 of that 47% do pay payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare, both of which will soon run into problems with solvency.
Rick Scott, former governor and current U.S. senator from Florida, recently made the statement that he believed all working Americans should pay federal taxes in at least some amount. His contention was that Americans should have at least some skin in the game. He suddenly became radioactive even to most public officials in his own party.
A psychologist, when looking at our current tax structure and funding of this leviathan we call government, would say we are in denial.
Perry Davis Carthage
