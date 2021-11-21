Catherine Rhoades’ columns are always well researched and make so much sense. Her writing about inflation (Globe, Nov. 20) has been particularly helpful because we see so much misinformation about who’s to blame. I read her recent column about inflation and climate change about the same time that I saw Neil Irwin’s article “Who’s To Blame For Inflation?” in The New York Times on Nov. 16. Irwin suggested a cause we all need to keep in mind. He says that we the consumers and workers are the driving force behind our current inflationary dilemma. Irwin’s bottom line is that the main inflationary culprit is the “great shift in Americans’ purchasing and employment patterns prompted by the pandemic.” During this past year and a half, we have purchased fewer services but more goods at a time when supplies were limited, so prices have risen. There is an obvious global supply-chain problem, but consumer demand has not diminished. The pandemic has also caused a major shift in the American workforce. Higher wages are being required because many have stopped working. Some lack affordable child care. Some fear the risk of infection if they return to workplaces, especially while vaccination rates remain too low. Some are reassessing the kinds of work they want to do. Irwin concludes that what happens in D.C. does count, but government and corporations have limited options. His position is that the inflation solution lies with “what happens with the pandemic ... and how quickly Americans return to more typical spending patterns and more people go back to work.” Something to remember the next time you think about who’s to blame for inflation. Sherry Buchanan Springfield
