Robert Reich’s column (Globe, Aug. 2), “The virus is back; so is Trumpism,” was problematic — even allowing windage for his bias. Shortly into the article he referred to those who disagree with him as “the know-nothings, Trump wannabes, vilely ambitious political upcomers, Tucker Carlsons and similarly cynical entertainers.”
In this stylistic maneuver he emulated one of President Donald Trump’s least endearing habits — name-calling.
He then referred to the “history of systemic discrimination and brutality against Black people in America — which Republicans are calling ‘critical race theory’ and trying to ban from classrooms.”
Critical race theory was in reality synthesized by activist academics and officially organized in 1989 at the first annual workshop on critical race theory. Roy L. Brooks, Derrick Bell and other activists coined and embraced the phrase “critical race theory.”
It certainly is not a recent moniker invented by Republicans.
I suppose Robert Reich’s column is carried occasionally for “balance.”
George Will can keep the Republicans honest, but who will keep Robert Reich honest?
Larry Addington
Joplin
