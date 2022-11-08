Requiring a person to wear a mask in a public health crisis? Tyranny.
Forcing a woman to give birth after rape? That’s OK.
Who’s really getting treaded on here, Eric Schmitt?
Steve Holmes Joplin
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 6:55 am
