I read a piece in which the author voiced an opinion that the money we are spending to arm and assist the Ukrainian people in their struggle against an invading enemy (Russia) is actually a bargain for the U.S.
It went like this:
Ukraine has not asked us to provide direct military assistance or involvement of U.S. troops on the ground.
Ukraine fighting an aggressive enemy invader to a standstill has provided a lot of positives. It has united what has been a badly fractured NATO behind a single purpose, has actually caused Sweden and Finland to ask to be admitted. And countries that formerly were not contributing the required 2% of GDP are now working toward ending their free-loading off of the U.S.
Congress has just allocated another $40 billion for aid to Ukraine. For every $1 billion dollars spent; every man, woman, and child in the U.S. gets a bill for $3 dollars. You do the math.
Thus the rationale that this proxy war is a bargain for the American taxpayer.
Putin has obviously badly miscalculated the will of the Ukrainian people.
Obviously, the downside in this whole affair is the loss of human life, the coming famine in poor countries that depend on the importation of grain, and the global economic chaos that is partly a result of the conflict. However, we have yet to expend the lives of U.S. citizens.
One can reasonably make the case that the support of Ukraine is not in our national interest nearly to the extent that supporting Taiwan against a coming Chinese invasion will be. China has surely taken note of the world’s reaction to this unprovoked attack by Russia, and I would think has at least given them pause to reassess their options.
These are positive developments.
It will be interesting to see if the resolve opposing Russia among peace-loving nations will continue as the conflict in Ukraine drags on. It very well could last for years.
Perry Davis Carthage
