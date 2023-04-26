I noticed that President Joe Biden didn’t mention running on his record when he announced his reelection bid.
If the following stats are correct as I found them, it is easy to see why. When he took office, inflation was 1.4% compared with 5.6% today. The price of gasoline was $2.38 compared with $3.93 today, GDP was 4.1% compared with 2.6% today, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve had 6.38 million barrels compared with 3.71 million today.
All he can think of is MAGA extremists. While I do not want Donald Trump back in the White House, I will take his record over Joe’s.
Joe says the Republicans are a threat to democracy, but he is a threat to freedom. When he pushes the green energy agenda to the fullest, we can’t drive the car we want because gasoline engines won’t be available and you will have to spend a couple of hours charging the battery every 400 miles or so. That is not freedom.
New York wants to ban gas-fired furnaces on new construction. Last winter in the cold spell, northern states were calling for residents to set thermostats no higher than 60 degrees. That is not freedom.
Last summer, California officials said to set thermostats no lower than 80 degrees, and not to charge electric cars until late a night. That is not freedom.
He wants to tell us what kind of firearms we can have. That is not freedom.
For the good of the country, I hope someone in both parties will step up and win the nominations. As it stands now, if Biden or Trump wins, we all lose.
Bill Talley Carthage
