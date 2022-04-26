The Thorncrown Chapel (Globe, April 16) is a memorable, inspirational place.
Unity Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church members visited the chapel together. The tour bus was chartered by Second Baptist Church, of Neosho. The fellowship trip was initiated by Second Baptist Church.
As we departed the bus, we were in awe as to what we were approaching. We entered the glass chapel for a short service inspired by the Holy Spirit among all.
To sit inside the chapel of glass and look outside at nature in its majestic growth is speechless to describe. How can this exist?
To see these photos, you wonder how did anyone create this if he wasn't inspired and gifted by God? It's amazing.
I am so blessed to be a photographer and historian. Thanks, Bill Caldwell, for being a gifted historian who shares history!
Betty J. Smith
Joplin
