Congressional Republicans want to impose stricter work requirements for Americans getting SNAP and Medicaid. Why do work requirements only apply to the poor? If Republicans truly believe in the dignity of work, they would make any public benefit contingent on earning income.
Want the mortgage interest deduction? Get a job.
Want a farm subsidy? Go to work.
Want lower taxes on capital gains? Earn a paycheck.
There are countless Americans benefitting from programs and tax breaks who, because of their wealth, don’t work a day in their lives. Taxpayers are subsidizing their lifestyles.
The truth is these proposals are not about work. They’re about saving money. Republicans know that work requirements don’t increase employment, they just force people off programs. For example, current law mandates that an able-bodied, childless adult who can’t get work may only receive SNAP benefits (food assistance) for three months out of every three years. But for House leaders, this is too generous. I guess kicking people when they’re down is their idea of fiscal responsibility.
Work requirements don’t promote work. They just make people poorer. Instead of punishing Americans for living in poverty, perhaps Republicans should focus on getting them out.
