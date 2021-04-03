While trying to adapt to five days a week actual paper copy and two days online, it was interesting to see that you’re keeping the same format but changing the days.
I can understand printing the actual paper five days at this time, but the days you have chosen to change to are not good ones.
Now no Sunday paper? With your new plan, we will have two days in a row online. Maybe a survey of readers as to what days they would like print versus online would be helpful.
Your logic for change is for coverage of local sports events. How about changing to Tuesdays and Thursdays online as games are played on those days and could be reported the next — Wednesday and Saturday? But for pro games? Guess we’ll have to read all about them online since many are played on weekends.
While I do read the sports page, I hope reporting sporting events is not the only basis for the change.
Sue Doennig
Joplin
