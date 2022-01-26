Part of the proposed plan to refurbish Memorial Hall is to provide an updated veterans memorial area. Having served in the early 1970s, I have been overwhelmed over the last few years to have total strangers thank me for my service or to be asked to stand and be recognized with other veterans at concerts and sporting events. It has not always been like that, and I certainly appreciate any effort to recognize the men and women who have served.
As a taxpayer, however, I feel having a veterans memorial and the repair of Memorial Hall need to be separated.
How willing would we be to pass a bond issue and raise property taxes if the building was not named Memorial Hall but rather the Joplin Municipal Auditorium? Could we not build a structure in one of the city parks to house the plaques and memorials currently housed at Memorial Hall and along with new displays dedicate it to all veterans past, present and future? The cost would be far less and the location and atmosphere would certainly be more conducive to reflecting on the sacrifices veterans have made.
Once the veterans memorial is separated, it allows voters to consider Memorial Hall by itself.
We are being asked to approve a multimillion-dollar bond issue to repair a 100-year-old building.
We have all read about or know someone who has spent thousands of dollars to restore an old automobile. The cars have new paint, new upholstery and new tires but are still just old cars. We can spend millions on Memorial Hall for new paint and new fixtures, but in the end it will still be an underused 100-year-old building with all the faults and maintenance issues associated with old buildings.
Tom Smart
Joplin
