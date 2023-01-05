I never rode the trolley.
On a slow day, I had planned to ride it with my kids from our home in North Heights to the library (a 10-15 minute drive). We would have to walk three-quarters of a mile to the nearest stop on Second Street and Pearl Avenue and then ride about 40 minutes on two trolleys to get there. If we wanted to ride the trolley home, we would have to take the back side of both loops, about an hour and 20 minutes, plus the walk. Alternatively, we could have just walked home from the library in (according to Google’s estimate) about 50 minutes.
The trolley is dead. It was only ever useful to people who had no other choice, people with little money and lots of time. Without access to the statistics, I expect the number of people paying full fare was minimal.
People with choices might also use public transit. Some choose a car-free life. Others would keep their cars but use it from time to time, such as going out for drinks or going to a big event where parking is scarce. It’s also good for the environment, reduces traffic and builds community. Many of us value those things.
If we want to revive public transit, it must appeal to people with choices. Without them, the public transportation system will never become financially viable and you will never be able to hire and retain quality drivers.
Here’s a path for a usable and ultimately viable transit system:
Drop the name trolley. It sounds cute but fails to build confidence that it will be a reliable transport for the 21st century. Call them buses like everywhere else.
Sell advertising space on the buses (inside and out).
End deviated routes; we already have MAPS for that. They slow service and require pre-planning, which puts off many potential users.
Start with one 30-minute route running roughly straight out and back through a denser part of town (Main Street seems a logical first choice). Use two buses simultaneously for service every 15 minutes. People want to hop on when they’re ready, not plan their day around it.
Make the route free for the first two months.
When people start regularly using the first route, add the next out-and-back route from the end of the first. The buses must meet up at the same point at the top and bottom of every hour, allowing people to travel from one end of the service area to the other in 30 minutes.
When you open the second route, give another well-publicized free month to all riders. Do this every time you add a route.
Never change a route or add a stop for a business unless they are willing to subsidize it.
Add the next route as another spoke on the wheel, also meeting with the other two at the hub at the same time. If ridership grows, we could end up with five or six spokes, and the ability to get to any part of the city in half an hour.
The old trolley system was broken from the beginning. This is our chance to build one that works for everyone.
