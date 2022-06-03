BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An upcoming exhibit featuring an original print of the U.S. Constitution is expected to draw a crowd large enough to require timed reservations.
The exhibit "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" is set to open on July 2 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and will run , until Jan. 2. The exhibit pairs foundational documents of American history and government alongside works from influential historic and modern artists.
The original print of the Constitution featured in the exhibit is one of 11 known to remain, according to a press release from the museum. The exhibit will feature other original prints of historical documents such as the Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation and the Bill of Rights.
The exhibit was curated by Polly Nordstrand, the museum's curator of Native American art. In her first exhibit curated for the museum, she sought to compare how the Constitution's effectiveness of communicating American philosophies of freedom, rights and justice factored into the country's struggles of slavery and Native American occupation — and how artists have helped shape history as it happened.
"Art has long been a powerful platform for uplifting the inherent ideals of the U.S. Constitution," Nordstrand said in a press release. "We hope visitors see how artists have creatively engaged in the dialogue to demonstrate our rights and the greater aspirations of our nation to seek equality and justice for all."
The artistic works in the exhibit feature new acquisitions and other holdings, including works from John Lee Douglas Mathies, John Trumbull, Mark Bradford, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Shelley Niro and Roger Shimomura.
The print of the Constitution was purchased last year by Ken Griffin, the CEO and founder of Citadel LLC, a multinational hedge fund. Griffin bought the print with the intent of sharing it with the public, according to the release.
The exhibit will be available at no cost to viewers. Reservations for times are needed to mitigate expected crowds, according to the release.
Along with the exhibit, the museum plans to offer a variety of programs that complement its themes, including workshops, panels, tours, resources for teachers and collaborations with groups such as the Bill of Rights Institute, National Constitution Center and iCivics. Some activities will align with Constitution Day, set for Saturday, Sept. 17.
The museum will also offer a virtual tour and other interactive features on its website.
People interested in seeing the exhibit are asked to register for timed tickets at the museum's website, www.crystalbridges.org.
