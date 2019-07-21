It feels like a lot of momentum is building in Joplin.
Scratch that.
A lot of momentum IS building in Joplin — critical mass, if you will, as a number of amazing projects come together, each contributing in their own way to the transformation of the community but with the end result being a Joplin that is more livable and more amazing than any of these projects would make us just by themselves.
Front and center among those projects right now is work on three of Joplin's most historic and magnificent homes. The 1890 Schifferdecker house at 422 S. Sergeant Ave. was modeled after the one Charles Schifferdecker, its builder and namesake, saw on the Rhine River and then brought craftsmen from Germany to build in Joplin. It and the neighboring Zelleken house, 406 S. Sergeant Ave., and the A.H. Rogers, 621 W. Fourth St., will create a unique museum downtown.
While there's work to be done, already the changes to the Schifferdecker and Zelleken houses are striking, and we are eager to see how the fully restored homes will look.
David and Debra Humphreys are to be commended for their leadership and financial support.
Another project — this one on the south side of town — is the grand opening of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, set for Sept. 6. Formerly Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center, the Missouri Department of Conservation stepped up to repair and renovate the building after the National Audubon Society gave notice it was no longer going to operate the building.
Work there, too, was delayed by unforeseen problems, but we thank MDC for making this happen. We also can't wait to see the nature center back on its feet.
These efforts, of course, are occurring alongside others in Joplin: the College of Dental Medicine at the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences; the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in downtown; a growing trail network that could one day soon link Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Oronogo and Carl Junction; and many more smaller but equally important initiatives.
All of this signals that people believe in and are willing to invest in Joplin.
Who knows where all this will end, of course, but we are optimistic that the momentum is only starting to build.
