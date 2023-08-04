Missouri should be wary of subsidizing billionaires’ cost of doing business with our environment.
We’ve been on the downstream and downwind end of these deals for far too long to take at face value what regulators and industrial ag tell us.
Right now, a Texas company, STX Beef, wants the state to approve a permit to allow it to dump 350,000 gallons of wastewater from a beef processing plant into the Pomme de Terre River. Earlier this year, STX — a subsidiary of JDH Capital — purchased Missouri Prime Beef Packers and its plant in Pleasant Hope not far from the banks of that river.
(JDH Capital, according to its website, “was established in 2017 to invest on behalf of the Hildebrand family.” That would be Texas billionaire Jeffery D. Hildebrand.)
Currently, the plant applies waste to its land as fertilizer, which is always concerning enough given our history with that problem throughout the Ozarks and the broken promises related to it.
Why the sudden need for a change? The Missouri Department of Natural Resources reports that the plant’s land application system “is not sufficient to handle the flows that are generated.”
The new owner proposes using a new technology called iLeaf that turns to microbes to break down the waste before it is discharged. We want to be open-minded about this; it could be an improvement, but ...
According to the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, the microbes are not identified, and: “This treatment system is a new one, reportedly only used at one other facility in the country. Due to the experimental nature of the technology, the DNR expressed the need to monitor if this technology is effective during its use. ... As of right now, there is no proposed contingency plan for addressing every pollutant if the technology were to fail.”
Besides, according to reporting by the Missouri Independent, “in recent years, (Pomme de Terre River) has been on and off of a federal list of impaired waterways. A few months ago, the state environmental regulators once again proposed listing the Pomme de Terre as impaired by E. coli contamination.”
And the reservoir downstream, Pomme de Terre Lake, is considered impaired from overloads of phosphorus and nitrogen.
Already, the DNR has receive more than 1,300 comments. It’s pretty clear that the residents of Missouri are skeptical, too, and neighbors are already upset with the land application practices.
The state has performed a “water quality and antidegradation review” and found that it works, but our is a “no confidence” vote at this point given the history of corporate ag in the state and its indifference to our environment. This is, after all, the Show-Me State, and given that history we’re going to take some convincing.
Bottom line: DNR and Missouri law have not been up to the challenge of protecting our water when it comes to industrial ag, and we are skeptical that a partnership between an ineffective regulatory agency/ laws, a Texas billionaire and an unproven technology is where we want to go.
