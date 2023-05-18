Thank You, Joplin!
The city has been holding owners of derelict and abandoned building accountable. It is working.
One is being repaired, the other gone.
You’ll remember, the city went after apartments at 117 and 121 S. Byers Ave. earlier this year. City officials had to order the Joplin landlord to vacate two apartment buildings — where there were about 40 tenants — because of dangerous conditions.
A new owner also took over. Tyler Casey, of Pro X Property Management Co. at 1027 S. Main St., told Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals recently that those buildings have been stripped of the asbestos siding that covered them. He also hired a company to clear out the buildings where some of the tenants left behind mounds of trash and junk up to 5 feet high stacked in the apartments. Workers have nearly finished tearing out the interiors for renovation. Bids for the installation of a fire suppression sprinkler system for the buildings have been accepted, and the exteriors are to be completed with new roofs, siding, windows and doors soon.
Casey said at a recent Building Board of Appeals meeting that he will have the stone retaining walls edging the property repaired and plans to put some awnings on the exterior.
Earlier this year, the city also took steps targeting an empty and apparently abandoned building in the 300 block of North Main Street, with its busted windows and scattered glass. As Main Street is enjoying a resurgence, and as the city looks to find a future for the nearby Union Depot, this building was holding things back.
The city posted it as a dangerous building in February, and put it on the agenda for the Building Board of Appeals. It was advanced to the April agenda for a demolition hearing, but the owners took it upon themselves and hired a demolition contractor before that.
Guess what?
It’s gone.
Joplin has been seeing record construction and investment, and not just in the downtown. We want to encourage the momentum. One way to do that is to assure responsible property owners their investment will be appreciated — and will appreciate.
As we said before, this isn’t going to be popular with everyone, but our patience has run out.
We welcome the aggressive approach. So, we think, do the overwhelming majority of Joplin residents.
Let’s keep it going!
