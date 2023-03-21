Voters will soon see more of a campaign push for a 3-cent local sales tax on recreational marijuana. The issue will be on the April 4 ballot in the area.
We recommend they support it.
Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Neosho are among the communities that put the tax on the ballot. Jasper and Newton counties also have measures on the ballot, but the tax would only apply to dispensaries built outside incorporated areas, meaning there would not be two local taxes. However, local voters will get to vote twice if they live inside the limits of any of the aforementioned cities — once on the city tax, and once on the county tax.
This is in addition to a 6-cent sales tax that was included by voters as part of Amendment 3 to the Missouri Constitution approved in November 2022.
John Payne, with Legal Missouri 2022, the group that gathered the signatures and placed Amendment 3 on the ballot in 2022, told the Globe: “Now we do have one of the lower tax rates in the country on that because we also know if we set the tax rate too high that kind of perpetuates the illicit market so you have to do a balancing act there. But voters do want to bring this into a legal market and derive some decent tax revenue from it.”
The Missouri Municipal League, a statewide association of city governments, has estimated that a 3-cent sales tax means a city with a single dispensary could bring in between $100,000 and $150,000 per year.
Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards told the Joplin City Council earlier this year that he knew of three dispensaries in Joplin’s city limits.
“We anticipate this tax will generate anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000 annually,” Edwards told the council. “Still we would probably have to see how it will go for a full year before making any big decisions on what to do with it.”
As we’ve noted before, Joplin has staffing issues in numerous city positions, including heavy-equipment operators and engineers, and this revenue could help address that by offering better pay.
We also know many residents want to see the trolley-public transportation system return — after a suspension of the rides last fall — but the city has said it cannot afford drivers, who can get better pay elsewhere.
However your community decides to spend the money, there is simply no reason to leave revenue on the table.
Vote “Yes” on imposing the 3-cent tax on recreational marijuana in your community.
