A report of a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle Thursday afternoon near 26th Street and Grand Avenue in Joplin led to the arrest of a Sheldon man and the seizure of some methamphetamine and $32,000.
Police Cpl. Isaac Costley said Dakota J. Hale, 39, had been aroused by the reporting party and was out of his vehicle when officers arrived.
But officers' inquiries led to the discovery that Hale's driver's license was revoked and that he had an outstanding warrant for driving with a revoked license. He was taken into custody and his vehicle towed and searched, which led to discovery of some methamphetamine in a compartment of the passenger-side door and the large amount of cash on his person, according to Costley.
Hale was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.
