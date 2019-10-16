WEBB CITY, Mo. — Badges and Burgers, a joint fundraiser hosted by the Webb City Fire Department and the Webb City Police Department, will raise money to benefit local agencies.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Webb City Fire Department, 506 S. Ellis Ave.
Proceeds will be split between the United Way, the Webb City Senior Center and the Webb City Cares Program, which helps provide supplies to underprivileged students in the Webb City School District.
The meal will include the choice of a hamburger or cheeseburger, plus chips and a drink for $5. Firefighters will cook hamburgers, and police will provide delivery services.
Raffle items will be available at $1 per ticket, or $5 for six tickets. Participants need not be present to win.
Orders can be made by calling 417-673-2254.
