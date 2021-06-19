EUGENE, Ore. — Pittsburg State field athlete Brett Thompson qualified for the finals in the javelin throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday at Hayward Field.
Thompson recorded a throw of 230 feet on his third and final attempt of the preliminary round to place ninth in the 24-man field. The top 12 athletes advanced to the finals round, which begins at 6:15 p.m. Monday in Eugene.
The top three finishers at the trials qualify to represent the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Fellow PSU javelin thrower Joshua Hudiburg also competed in Saturday’s preliminary round and finished 21st with a mark of 209 feet.
Hudiburg and Thompson capped their accolade-filled careers at Pittsburg State in May by placing second and third, respectively, at the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships in Allendale, Mich.
Marc Anthony Minichello registered the best throw in the prelims with a mark of 251 feet, five inches. Curtis Thompson came in second with a 250-1 while Capers Williamson was third with a 249-2.
Rounding out the group of finals qualifiers were Michael Shuey (243-8), Riley Dolezal (239-1), Zach Holland (237-8), August Cook (234-2), Tzuriel Pedigo (232), Thompson, Denham Patricelli (227-7), Samuel Hardin (227-2) and Ethan Shalaway (223-3).
Thompson, a native of Erie, Kansas, recorded a personal best throw of 251-6 on April 11 at the 13th annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg. He entered the weekend at the 10th-ranked American in the event.
KSN and NBCSN will provide Olympic Trials track and field coverage throughout the week.
Commented
