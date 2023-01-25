We have two famous quotes that have some relevance this weekend, particularly in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
It's about ordinary people, or so we thought, doing extraordinary things.
“In every single day, in every walk of life, ordinary people do extraordinary things."
— College basketball coach Jim Valvano
"People do not decide to become extraordinary. They decide to accomplish extraordinary things.
— Explorer Edmund Hillary
Social media has been predicting, for at least a month now, the demise of Cinderella ... Aka San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
Sometime between 2 and 5 p.m., (central time) on Sunday, in Philadelphia, Purdy will follow the famous idiom — Cinderella's Fairy Godmother transforms a pumpkin into a carriage so that she can get to the Prince's ball at the palace. However, at midnight everything returns to normal, including the carriage turning back into a pumpkin so she needs to go home before that time.
The Purdy story, on several levels, is storybook.
The 49ers have gone through two other quarterbacks, both finished due to injury, and left it all on Purdy, instead of signing a semi-sure thing, "free agent" Baker Mayfield to manage things.
The fact that Purdy, out of Iowa State University, is a rookie is one thing. The fact he was the last player drafted in 2022, as in Mr. Irrelevant — that moniker couldn't be further from the truth — is another altogether.
Speaking of facts, the 49ers have been Super Bowl timber for most of the 2022 season, particularly after the addition of Christian McCaffrey at running back. The fact that the NFC at the top, outside of the Eagles, has been subpar, has had as much to do with the 49ers shine.
And still the 49ers brass chose to ride Purdy.
The 49ers have won 12 straights, eight with Purdy behind center.
While we're not talking the 1985 Bears as his competition — the best two teams he has faced have been Seattle (9-8) and Dallas (12-5), both laced with issues — Purdy hasn't wilted or, well, turned into a pumpkin as many have predicted.
Purdy's calmness under duress was there, apparently, during his mini-camp performances and three months of scout team work. It wasn't normal for a kid not expected to ascend any higher than a NFL vagabond backup quarterback, to show the guile he had, particularly at age 23.
Why was Purdy drafted last, 262nd overall?
He had a good/very good college career at Iowa State in the Big 12, starting all four years. ISU's record with Purdy starting was 31-20.
If there was a drawback it was that all four years, statistically, look the same. About 3,000 yards, 20 TD passes and 9 interceptions.
The scouts probably would've like to have seen maybe a 30 TD/5 interception season at one point.
As a senior, ISU finished 7-6. Again, nothing special.
But maybe there is something to be said for his consistency. ISU had a winning record every year.
Purdy's collegiate career is not as celebrated as, say Tom Brady's run at Michigan. Brady was basically carried off the field after some of his impressive, big, comeback wins. Brady's problem was the Michigan coach and their fascination with Drew Henson.
Purdy probably played his worst game on Sunday against the Cowboys, completing 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards. It was his first start not throwing a touchdown pass.
More importantly, though, he didn't make The Mistake. He didn't lose the game. And the Cowboys, particularly at quarterback, did.
Recently, another 49ers legend, Joe Montana, talked about Purdy in December.
"He's very capable of doing (what he's been doing) and I think one of the things he has to understand is you got a really good team around you. You just have to be the mailman," said Montana. "You're a young quarterback, absolutely set up for success."
That was then. This, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Super Bowl favorites (barely), is now.
This is Big Boy Football. The other teams, in their own right, have the balance and depth to win a Super Bowl.
And the 49ers compare favorably to each of the three teams ... outside of quarterback, all of whom are on the NFL MVP list for 2022.
Purdy is probably going to have to be at his best on Sunday, as in several big plays and few, if any, mistakes.
It could be argued Purdy has been extraordinary, based on expectations and pedigree, long before this weekend's NFC title tilt.
He's going to have to do something he hasn't had to do as a professional: Go win the game himself. That would be extraordinary.
