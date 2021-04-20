JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Dr. Randall Williams has resigned as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Gov. Mike Parson said today that he has named Robert Knodell, his deputy chief of staff, as acting director of the state health department, effective immediately.
“As deputy chief of staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Parson said in a statement. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
The governor said he accepted Williams' resignation letter earlier today. No other information about Williams' departure was immediately available.
