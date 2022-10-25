Miami Heat (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-0, first in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Portland seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Miami.
Portland finished 27-55 overall last season while going 17-24 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.2 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 38.1 from 3-point range.
Miami went 11-7 overall with a 24-17 record on the road a season ago. The Heat shot 44.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).
Heat: Victor Oladipo: day to day (knee), Omer Yurtseven: day to day (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
