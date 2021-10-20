BRUNSWICK, Ga. — In a county of less than 85,000 people, more than 1% of its population was summoned as prospective jurors in the high-profile trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging in their Georgia neighborhood.
Ronald Adams, Glynn County Superior Court clerk, said 600 people were summoned to appear in court Monday, and 400 more are summoned to appear next week. The selection process is planned to take two and a half weeks, but could be longer or shorter, depending on how fast the lawyers make selections, he said.
On Tuesday, Arbery's aunt, Theawanza Brooks, already appeared frustrated with the process, as approximately 40 jurors had gone through preliminary examination process. Some of those questions pertained to how the person views the Confederate flag, the Black Lives Matter movement and racism in general.
"If the judge doesn't take out some of these questions that they're asking, we're going to be here longer than two weeks," Brooks said. "There's no way, with the questions that they're asking, that you're not going to find anyone anywhere that doesn't have any sort of bias when it comes to this. You're going to have to narrow down which biases are more important versus the ones that are not in order to be able to pick the jury."
In juror notices mailed to residents, a questionnaire was included asking if they’ve discussed or followed the case, what knowledge they have of the case, and if they visited the Satilla Shores neighborhood since February 2020.
Juror candidates are also asked if they are friends or relatives of the defendants, have seen video of the shooting and to list their social media accounts to check for any comments they may have made on the case.
Background
Arbery was shot Feb. 23, 2020, while jogging in the Satilla Shores subdivision in Brunswick, Glynn County, where Black residents make up 24% of the county's population.
Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, say they were attempting to perform a citizen's arrest on Arbery when they followed behind him in a truck, saying they believed he burglarized a vacant home in the neighborhood.
The McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., later followed behind them in his truck, as seen on a video he recorded. That video ultimately captures Travis McMichael shooting Arbery after a brief tussle.
In general, Georgia — like other states — at the time of the incident allowed a private person to arrest a suspected offender if the offense is committed in his or her presence or within his or her immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion, according to the legal database Justia.
“It’s a very unique situation. You have white men with guns in a truck going after somebody who at most, if anything, did some theft and apparently may be just a trespasser,” said Henry Sherrod III, a civil rights attorney out of Florence, Alabama. “I think they’re going to have a hard time fitting within that statute. I also think there’s a real concern in any case like this that depending on the type of jury you get, it’s going to be hard to get a unanimous jury willing to convict these guys.”
In May, Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly repealed the state citizen's arrest laws, which now prohibit bystanders from detaining anyone and from using deadly force to detain someone. Owners of retail and food service establishments are the only non-law enforcement personnel allowed to make citizen's arrests if there is suspicion of theft.
Georgia Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, was the lone vote against the bill, saying he thinks it takes away civil "Good Samaritan" duties in protecting others.
Charges
Following Arbery's death, Georgia lawmakers also approved a new hate crimes bill that imposed additional penalties for crimes motivated by a victim's race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender or disability. The three defendants, one of whom can be heard on the video uttering a racial slur after the shooting, are facing federal hate crime charges.
State indictment charges on the three men include felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
According to court documents, the defendants’ jail call records will be included in evidence after Chatham County Judge Timothy Walmsley, appointed to oversee the case, denied their request to exclude all jail calls.
Attorneys for the defendants wanted to admit evidence into court records regarding Arbery’s mental health and previous incidents he had with law enforcement, including a shoplifting incident and using swear words to officers in the past. Walmsley later ruled against admitting that history, stating the defendants did not know of Arbery’s past to judge him on prior to the shooting.
The arrests of the McMichaels and Bryan came months after the shooting, after the release of Bryan’s car video and public protests.
Now, nearly 20 months after Arbery's death, Brooks hopes the trial will lead to closure for their family.
"We want to go ahead and get this conviction and get justice for Ahmaud so we can move forward with our lives," Arbery's aunt said. "This is where the grieving process starts to come together and we start to get closure, but until we hear 'guilty on all counts,' we still won't have that closure."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.