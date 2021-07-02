Registration is open for the fall session of Citizens Police Academy to be offered by the Joplin Police Department.
Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 5 for 14 weeks. The academy will conclude Nov. 4 with a closing ceremony and dinner. The classes will be conducted at various locations to be announced.
The free course will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at police work and will be taught by experienced officers. Topics covered will include crime scene investigations, narcotics investigations, child abuse investigations, vehicle stops, SWAT operations and equipment, use of force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement, an introduction to the K9 unit, and others.
The class is limited to approximately 25 participants.
People may seek enrollment by emailing or calling Officer Lacey Baxter at lbaxter@joplinmo.org or (417) 623-3131, ext 1632. An application can be submitted or printed from JPD’s website, www.joplinpolice.org, under the events tab or obtained at the front desk of the Joplin Police Department at 303 E. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.