I’ve had selective blinders on for a couple of weeks now because February’s deep freeze is already a mere, though traumatic memory and snow is a four-letter word we hope to not hear spoken until at least Christmas. The garden is a mess, but I refuse to look at that part just yet. It is still a little too soon to worry much about it until we have consistent days (and nights) above 50 degree for at least a week and tiny pollinators in stems and leaves have all left their winter nests.
Despite the siren call of balmy shirt-sleeve days, the soft, fresh green soul-soothing aroma of spring in the air, the robin dawn chorus, busy wrens and cardinals telling us how “pretty, pretty, pretty,” the only cleanups I’ve allowed myself are edges of beds near the house and the mess of sawdust and litter of small branches left from removal of the dead maple in the front yard. I’ll miss that tree and so will the hostas it sheltered. Two young redbuds will take its place, but it will be a few years before they cast needed shade. I’ll plant one more to make a trio. Redbuds are fast growing and we won’t have to wait 15 years to have trees again.
Jim has cut back maiden grasses to 6 inches and cleaned the pond of debris and leaves, ready for frog and toad mating shenanigans and egg-laying to begin. We left the pump running all through the below zero cold, keeping water oxygenated under the ice. The fish are healthy and active — though I don’t really know why I would be surprised: I’ve seen goldfish actually frozen in ice swim away when it thawed. Fish looking for an early handout must wait until water temperature stays over 50 degrees; fish food will make them sick, unless it is specifically formulated for winter feeding They won’t starve; plenty of water insects, toad eggs and algae are available to eat.
We haven’t changed or added city water; expected rain in the next few days should take care of bringing the water level up after it evaporated over winter. The pond has seasonally “flipped” (that is, warm water on the bottom and cold water on top have reversed), but there is little algae growth, and the water is reasonably clear. Draining and refilling a newly cleaned pond with fresh water in spring is a major mistake that promotes algae growth and turns water an alarming shade of murky pea-soup green, offending our human sensibilities, though fish don’t care. In a few weeks, the water will magically clear again as algae runs out of nutrients if one doesn’t run out of patience first and replace the green water with fresh to clear it up, starting the pea-soup kettle brewing all over again.
Daffodils have snapped into bloom like flowers out of a magician’s hat in just a scant couple of hours under warm, 70-degree sun, right in front of my eyes as I puttered about among them, clearing away leaves from the dry creek, lifting leafy caps from emerging trilliums and pulling thick leaf blankets away from ferns and small ephemerals. While trying to ignore tatters remaining of last season’s garden, I’m looking for dainty buds of hepaticas, finding purple clumps of Virginia bluebells and delighting in tiny harbinger of spring (Erigenia bulbosa, aka salt-and-pepper), snowdrops and rue anemones; and I know dogtooth violets will be along any minute now.
Crocuses, from my favorite wild purple tommies (Crocus tommasinianas) and delicate snow crocus (Crocus chrysanthus) to later blooming, fat Dutch crocus (Crocus vernus) — white Joan d’Arc, yellow Goldilocks and purple-striped Pickwick — have flung their seed through Chaos in careless abandon: in crevices, corners and paths from the front lawn to the end of the woods. As it takes five to seven years for a corm (bulb) to get big enough to bloom, I never notice the seedlings’ tiny grass-like leaves among other exuberant spring growth while they are growing up, so they are always an unexpected surprise.
I’ll relocate those underfoot in paths as I see them so they don’t get stepped on, and later divide overgrown clumps in May, after leaves have ripened and they are dormant, putting them straight back into the ground. Only new spring-flowering bulbs bought in fall need to be planted then; dividing dormant bulbs already in the garden can be done anytime while they can still be found. (I mark some clumps with golf tees so I can find them again.) Many small bulbs such as grape hyacinths can be lifted in full bloom with a good chunk of soil and moved, or potted up to be enjoyed indoors in a sunny window and replanted when flowers fade. I love them in my vintage Easter basket with moss and violas.
In the iris family, many of the 90 some species of crocuses are native to North Africa and the Middle East. My tommies, also known as woodland crocus — named for botanist Muzio Spirito de Tommasini (1794-1879) — are native alpines of Europe’s Baltic regions. Though free-seeding and readily colonizing, I cannot think of tommies as invasive; they are as welcome in my garden as would be a horde of invading fairies, and early roving honey bees agree.
Hellebores have shrugged off winter’s trauma, ignoring burnt and dead leaves (which are lopped off as I see them; no reason to leave those beautiful ladies wearing dirty clothes) to bloom in glorious profusion. Former seedlings have grown up, flaunting amazing new colors, very different from parent plants. I am truly in love with hellebores — especially doubles developed by my hybridizer friend Hans Hansen of Walters Gardens (grower only, not retail) in Zeeland, Michigan. There is an apricot cultivar — “Mother of the Bride” in his Wedding Party series — I think I must have. And I don’t have fluffy pink-and-white “Flower Girl” or freckled pink “Wedding Crasher,” and what’s a bridesmaid without a “Best Man”?
It’s supposed to be a rainy week before I can get out in the garden again for the long-postponed cleanup. I think I’ll spend it plant-catalog shopping and looking for that apricot hellebore.
