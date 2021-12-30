“All things hang like a drop of dew/Upon a blade of grass.”
— William Butler Yeats
I‘ve spent these last few quiet, warm, beautiful post-Christmas — and pre-January freeze — days of 2021 alternating with walks outdoors, naps between chapters of my new books, watching winter birds at the feeders, marveling at robins bathing in the pond and star-watching at night. I’ve had quiet time to replenish my soul with plenty of self-indulgence of Christmas chocolates while reflecting on the past year, taking stock, evaluating accomplishments and envisioning where my North Star, the guide for Chaos’ future, will lead us. I really had high hopes for 2021, but while some of us cautiously emerged from our self-imposed near-hibernation, others rushed heedlessly and headlong with often disastrous consequences for us all.
Now we are at the cusp of a new year with endless possibilities in a rapidly evolving world. Perhaps we can use the transformative knowledge as in Yeats’ metaphor of beautiful, glistening drops of dew at dawn to water the seeds of good intentions we sow in the fertile ground of 2022.
Just to be cautious — it can’t hurt — I think I might try everything that’s supposed to bring good luck at 2022 on this New Year’s Day. Well, maybe not everything. I draw the line at smashing my dishes at neighbors’ doors to celebrate a Danish New Year’s, leaving ill luck and aggression behind in a pile of broken dishes outside the door. Or the traditional New Year’s Day polar bear plunge. And while writing down one’s wishes and burning them over a candle seems doable, I don’t know that I care to follow Russian tradition and drink the ashes in a glass of champagne. Vodka, maybe. In a bloody mary.
I can embrace the Scottish belief of a dark-haired man being the first foot of the year to enter our house, bearing a gift of shortbread or whisky. I might wear red underwear as Italians do. A New Year’s bonfire as in Ecuador — setting fire to effigies or scarecrows, symbolically burning out all the evils of the past 12 months and clearing the world for good — is something I can get behind. There’s also smashing pomegranates; ringing bells; eating those nasty black-eyed peas, aka “Hoppin’ John,” though they are edible enough if cooked with a nice ham bone; baking a penny in cornbread; putting salt on the doorway; and opening the back door to sweep out all bad vibes and stagnation from the year with a new broom, locking the door behind them. I might even eat collards — or spinach because I like that better — for the green color associated with money to make me wealthy as well as healthy and wise. I’ll return everything I’ve ever borrowed. I’ll eat fish, grapes and Chinese noodles, though I might need some antacids after all that. I’ll buy a lucky bamboo plant and wear white if it will help.
But I won’t make resolutions I’ll never keep; instead, my usual to-do list is in my head, though quite often I don’t stick to that either. To quote “The Single Woman” author Mandy Hale: “You don’t always need a plan. Some things just need to breathe. Trust, let go and see what happens.”
But eat those peas.
Happy New Year. Let’s make it a good one.
