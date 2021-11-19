The air is maple syrupy-sweet with the piquant scent of decaying leaves; paths through the woods all but disappeared under the crunchy carpet of leaves underfoot. For a brief moment in late afternoon, the setting sun sets treetops afire with gold against the bluest sky of the year, and at last the stubborn green of the woods, one tree at a time, is turning to rich tints of ruby and saffron; hickories, dogwoods, wild cherries playing off against the nutmeg brown and burgundy red of oaks illuminated by the autumn sun. Many of the fall leaves were this year, as they say, “brown and down” a month ago, as redbuds, elms and walnuts gave it up, discarding heaps of dry and withered leaves. It seemed as if we were never going to have a real fall, but suddenly it seems if I should stand in one place for long I’d be buried in a pile of drifting leaves. I’m musing that it’s called “fall” for a reason.
I’m carefully navigating the deck and patio where a bumper crop of green black walnut balls roll beneath my feet and basement stairs are treacherously full to the brim of oak and magnolia leaves. I’ve given up trying to keep the deck leaf-free; they fall faster than my leaf blower has breath or battery power to clear them away. It’s still afternoon shirt-sleeve temperatures, but I’ve mostly given up morning coffee on the deck. Chairs are piled with leaves and cushions tucked away. Instead I’m wandering the woodsy paths while sipping from my mug, bathing in the suffusion of golden light and stopping to sit on a bench and saturate my senses with brilliant scarlet and orange Japanese maples flaming through the barren trunks at the bottom of our hill.
There are no more juicy pears for Jim to scrounge. Agnes’ whitetail clan discovered them, and overnight, there was not so much as a scrap of pear under the tree — not even a bit of a core left for bees or raccoons. As fast as remaining fruit fell, it vanished as if it had never been.
Though the temptation to feed deer in fall and winter is great, it’s seldom a good idea. There has been much controversy this year about feeding them leftover pumpkins; deer do love them, and they are healthy food for wildlife. However, it may not be a good thing. They get used to humans feeding them, and once they have permission and know good stuff is there for the taking, they will assume free use of a nearby garden (much to the dismay and distress of the gardener who didn’t think she planted tomatoes for those blankety-blank moochers). Too, it encourages frequenting urban areas where they will encounter traffic and be a danger to themselves and others. Putting pumpkins out for wildlife may also tempt other critters you really don’t want — like bears, who also relish pumpkins and are growing more populous in Missouri, occasionally invading neighborhoods for food such as those well-intentioned pumpkins in backyards. A side note: Some pumpkins sold this season were labeled not for human consumption, indicating they have been treated with a pesticide. That can’t be good for wildlife either.
Feeding corn to deer is also a definite no, no, no. Unless they have been foraging in fields with regular access to it, a sudden offering of high-carbohydrate corn when their digestive systems are geared down for a winter survival diet of acorns, bark and green twigs can severely upset their systems; they may die with a belly full of corn they can’t digest. As pesty as they can be, we really don’t want to hurt them with misguided kindness.
In spite of the coming winter hiatus, there is nearly as much green on the forest floor as in spring. Arum italicums are flush with winter foliage, green leaves marbled with white alight against fallen leaves, and fresh hellebore fans turn plants into mounds of gleaming malachite. Mossy paths are studded with grape hyacinth and starflower spears while Christmas ferns keep company with hardy geraniums, Jacob’s ladder, packera and Virginia waterleaf. Closer to the house, columbines, red clover, basal leaves of rudbeckias, coneflowers, penstemon and Queen Anne’s lace are happily cavorting with thyme, sage, evergreen ajuga, creeping phlox, Vinca minor, golden carex, colorful mums, blooming pansies and a tenacious dusty miller that laughs at the idea of winter kill. Except for mums, they will mostly persist through our mild Ozark winter unless the icy heart of a stratospheric polar vortex already formed over the north pole spreads its blanket of frigid love around us.
As usual, I’m checking out the perennial gardeners’ companion Old Farmer’s Almanac for winter predictions. Among other interesting tidbits (the yo-yo was patented on this day in 1886; Mickey Mouse was “born” on November 18, 1928) they claim, in 230 years of forecasting, their predictions are on the money 80% of the time. I don’t know how that stands up to local forecasts; however for winter of ’21-’22, the latest edition predicts a “season of shivers” for the lower Midwest, “punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the U.S.” They say “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years. Numb’s the word.”
NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (https://www.noaa.gov/news-
release/us-winter-outlook-
drier-warmer-south-wetter-north-with-return-of-la-nina) on the other hand says with a figurative waggle of the hand over the middle of the States, “oh, maybe, maybe not. We’re closely monitoring it” while babbling about above average temperature chances and 40-50% odds on what January might bring. No clues are offered about future snow as “it can’t be predicted more than a week in advance.” So much for “long term weather models.”
I’m taking all of their predictions with a grain of salt, though we may need to save the salt for icy sidewalks if the almanac is right. Let’s hope their dire predictions are among the 20% wrong. But just in case, we’re keeping the snow shovel well waxed, mittens handy and an extra blanket ready for the bed.
