“Ain’t it funny, how time slips away.”
— Willie Nelson
Willie had something there. I don’t know when I started marking time by the garden. Maybe when I stopped wearing a watch and a calendar became simply a thing hanging on my kitchen wall to mark important events I needed to remember like birthdays — especially mine, just in case someone happened to notice. Time became something flowing through the fabric of the universe, like water through a riverbed, each moment noted not by a clock but by rivulets swirling around events as stones in a stream, to pass on swiftly to the next. We float along, caught in the inexorable current, sometimes gazing backward as yesterday disappears forever around the bend and unseen tomorrows rush upon us.
I realized it must be late July already when I brushed aside a floriferous clump of tall phlox and its baby-powder scent wafted up in a sweet kiss, and surprise lilies were dancing through the woods in cotton candy pink tutus. Most of the daylilies are saved in my memory, and petals of tiger lilies, so regal and tall last week, littered the ground in sunset-colored tapestry with glowing yellow leaves, already shed by honey locust and walnut trees. The buzz-saw rasp of cicadas now adds to the evening chorus of katydids and tree frogs as dusk falls earlier each night. Lofty goldenrod and ironweed tease tomorrows with purple and gold by the garden gate, and butterflies, glimmering in afternoon sun, flit around each flower in turn, laying eggs to produce a generation or two before this passing summer is left behind.
The colors of late summer are vivid and hot as the weather — brilliant crape myrtles above golden ochre of rudbeckias, orange-red candy lilies (paracanda), cobalt blue salvia guaranitica and the happy gaiety of a confetti of periwinkles at their feet. A second blooming of Queen Anne’s lace delicately fills out nature’s bouquets, flowers smaller and daintier after June’s salad-plate-size doilies were pruned free of their heavy seed cups.
Our native thistle, the unexpected garden guest from earlier in summer to which I tentatively ceded a bit of garden room, is now 8 feet tall and bushy; it rivals the size of nearby lilacs and is loaded with fat, bristly buds and a hint of pink. It will be heart-stopping next week with powder-puff blooms full of pollinators and birds.
Longtime resident physostegia virginiana (obedient plant), after having been fairly quiet for years, has awoken and invited its whole gang. This tall, beautiful native, in spite of its name, can be most disobedient in a garden, spreading by rhizomes and becoming the neighborhood bully. It thrives in damp soils, so this summer’s rains must have given it exactly the boost it needed. The weak, floppy few that struggled through drought-ridden years are standing tall, robust and straight.
One of the original perennials at Chaos, sumptuously pink in bloom, this member of the mint family provides copious amounts of nectar for insects and hummingbirds, so it can stay — at least part of it. When it finishes blooming, I’ll cut back and move some to our native wildflower patch. Though the patch is drier there than it might prefer, I’m hoping it will opt to keep company with its other rowdy mint cousins, monarda and mountain mint, and party with the daisy bunch — goldenrod, black-eyed Susans and bidens for a late summer pollinator buffet. Its name comes not from any appearance of good behavior but because when the flower stalk is bent in any direction, it will “obey” and stay that way.
This season has been optimal for moisture-loving mints. My favorite chocolate mint, after growing on our pond bank for years, dipped its toes in the water one hot summer and has since been a water baby, weaving happily among Louisiana irises and mingling with water hyacinths.
It has never ventured away from its pond on its own, but at some point a piece must have been discarded in a spring cleanup and put roots down in the rich, composted garden debris outside the garden fence, where it has spread into a fragrant ground cover. The hot afternoon sun releases its volatile oils to lure in swarms of pollinators and this mint-loving human, who makes it a sweet stop on daily walks. I’ll fill a gathering basket one morning before the oils dissipate and make a batch of tasty mint syrup, freshening the house at the same time with that fragrance.
My recipe for simple mint syrup:
2 c. mint leaves, washed, chopped and tightly packed
1 c. sugar
1 c. water
Mash mint leaves well with sugar in a bowl, using a wooden spoon or pestle. Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add mint-sugar mixture, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat to a slow simmer; continue stirring for two or three minutes. Remove from heat and let steep for about 30 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve, pressing firmly. Finish cooling at room temperature. Syrup keeps in a jar in the refrigerator for weeks. Add to lemonade, mojitos, mint juleps, salads, ice cream or any recipe calling for mint flavor. Bet a little would be good in chocolate no-bake cookies or brownies too. Best to make in small batches.
If anyone is looking for me, I’ll be found moon-watching on the deck of an evening as August nights kick in, cooling off with an icy mint lemonade, floating on the eddies of time as summer drifts slowly into memories.
Willie Nelson once said, “To me, time is a flexible thing. I believe in taking my time.” He has made the most of his, celebrating 88 years last April. It is funny, as he wrote, how time slips away.
