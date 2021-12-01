Something seems to be missing this year — besides winter (so far). Not that I’m overly much complaining about that, with days of shirt-sleeves or just a light jacket and even sans socks while I’m outdoors in my garden clogs — though I admit, I’m casting side-eye glances at my warm sweaters, fuzzy socks and boots and wondering if I’ll even get out my winter coats — but then, it isn’t January yet.
I noticed today walking across the patio that there is no treacherous bumper crop of acorns rolling like ball bearings under my feet and just a smattering of empty acorn caps with a countable number of loose acorns not already collected by squirrels and woodpeckers. I had thought it would be a “mast” year for acorns when the familiar rat-a-tat pelting onto the roof began and oak nuts pattered down to litter the deck like marbles along with black walnuts, but only a few windy days brought the entire sparse crop down.
While it appears from reports the Eastern United States has a mast crop this year, it doesn’t appear to have extended to the Midwest — or at least, not to our little section of the Ozarks. Thinking back over the past year, I realize none of our trees have seeded as prolifically as in past. Oaks, redbuds, elms, maples, even neighboring privets didn’t produce their usual bounty of berries. Our black walnuts are an exception, going their own resolutely independent way to produce one of the heaviest crops in years, along with the old pear next door with its biggest crop of fruit in our memories.
Masting happens when trees, seemingly in synchronization, go into reproductive overdrive in spring, flowering to produce heavy mast — seed crops — in fall. A worldwide, natural cyclic phenomenon, masting is one of the most mystifying conundrums faced by botanists and ecologists. As one researcher put it, “It seems like the continent is a superorganism that takes a deep breath every few years, but we don’t know why.” He goes on to suggest masting might be triggered by weather; when trees, with ancient genetic knowledge, track weather and long-term climatic patterns; for example, predicting when spring weather might be best for sprouting seeds. In a process known as epigenetics, climate and temperatures may trigger a DNA sequence that causes trees to remember previous warm summers, and bloom heavily in spring. Words such as “molecular control” and “floral integrator pathways,” following the aforementioned epigenetics, are sprinkled through scientific papers one would need a degree in biogenetics to decipher, so I’ll leave it for researchers to learn how trees, in their infinite, esoteric wisdom may someday be recognized as superior weather prognosticators.
I do believe, all scientific explanations aside, that in this particular year our February deep freeze, timed just right to destroy many flower buds, affected this fall’s sparse seed crops, disrupting the mast cycle — possibly explaining why we have less seed production than Eastern states and trees that bloomed a bit later, such as our pear, had a huge or normal season. Months later, we are still seeing the effects of that weather event.
The scant acorn crop will have an effect on many animals and birds that depend on it for winter food. With less sustenance, there will be fewer squirrel and rodent babies in spring, which could also affect the number of predators such as foxes, hawks and owls. With fewer rodents — and possibly deer, which also subsist on acorns as part of their diet — we may (hope springs eternal) have fewer ticks next summer. Not that there will be starvation — we are surrounded by oaks and hickories — just not a bountiful feast.
No wonder squirrels are so insistent upon having “their” bird feeders filled. Good thing we’ve laid in a goodly supply of sunflower seed. At least I can tick that off my list.
In December, there are not a lot of garden to-do’s to check off, at least not so many I can’t do them all, while enjoying this extended autumn and before I den up in my studio with canvases and paint. There was at least one “Oh, yeah” moment recently, walking through the woods garden to find hoses and sprinklers still right where they had been last used; and another regarding bits of garden art needing to be collected and stored until spring. Ice and snow can be destructive to these garden tchotchkes and gnomes don’t much care for them either. Random rakes and shovels dropped right where my fingers opened up need to be gathered and put away with linseed oil rubbed into handles. And darn it, plant that one bucket full of iris rhizomes that keeps shooting daggers of guilt at me for forgetting. I may yet be able to crumple my list and toss it in the fire pit with a clear conscience before snow covers my sins of neglect.
We don’t do much winterizing of our pond. Frost-blackened water lettuce and hyacinths need to be removed to the compost and fallen leaves mucked out while leaving a layer near the bottom for goldfish to hide under in semidormancy, safe from raccoons looking for a winter meal. Muddy bottom ooze is left for dragonfly eggs and nymphs and leopard frogs to have a cushy bed to hibernate. It also contains healthy bacteria which work on decomposing pond debris and help keep water clear in summer. Water irises, oxygenating grass, some parrot’s feather and chocolate mint are year-round hardy and will stay in the pond.
Because really cold winters haven’t been the norm, we don’t pull or turn off our pond pump, leaving the waterfall running all winter as an aerator, keeping water open to provide oxygen to fish and amphibians, without which they would suffocate and die should the surface freeze solid for an extended period. Bluebirds and robins also love to drink from the running water. Floating a piece of (untreated) wood in the pond will also keep it from freezing solid and help the surface breathe. If our winters get colder, which is a possibility (who knows; maybe those trees do, but they aren’t talking or we aren’t listening right), we might invest in a floating pond de-icer.
Ah, me. I’m running out of time and excuses, and winter is coming. Maybe. And those squirrel (bird) feeders are empty again.
