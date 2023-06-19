Joplin-area churches

SUBMISSIONS: If you know of a church that you don't see in this list, email the name, street address, religion and phone number to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.

Anglican

All Saints Anglican Church: 403 S. Pesavento Ave., Chicopee, Kan. 620-235-0370

Apostolic

Apostolic Revival Church: 1122 Illinois Ave., Joplin. 417-501-6510

Grace Church: of Joplin: 2601 Connecticut Ave., Joplin. 417-623-5595

Southside Trinity Apostolic Faith Church: 4430 S. Main St., Joplin. 417-782-6962

Tabernacle Church: 1024 E. Second St., Joplin. 417-439-3230

Assembly of God

Diamond Assembly of God: 102 W. Washington St., Diamond. 417-325-6363

Duenweg Assembly of God: 7380 E. 20th St., Duenweg. 417-437-7550

Faith Assembly of God: 7211 E. 32nd St., Joplin. 417-623-0583

First Assembly of God Baxter Springs: 1245 Park Ave., Baxter Springs, Kan. 620-856-3644

First Assembly of God: 103 Gum Road (Highway 171 and Gum), Carl Junction. 417-781-8138

Galena Assembly of God: 500 Galena Ave., Galena. 620-783-2349

Grace Pointe Assembly of God: 1605 S. Baker Blvd., Carthage. 417-358-8896

Northview Assembly of God: 3531 N. Range Line Road, Joplin. 417-781-8671

Life Connections: 5831 S. Main St., Joplin. 417-825-5433/417-438-6896

Second Assembly of God: 402 N. Schifferdecker Ave, Joplin. 417-623-5163

Servants Church: 1090 N. Madison Ave., Webb City. 417-434-6110

Baptist

Asbury Baptist Church: 303 Oak Road, Asbury. 417-208-6347

Bethany Baptist Church: 6902 Old 60 Drive, Neosho. 417-776-2336

Berean Baptist Church: 1122 Military Ave., Baxter Springs, Kan. 620-717-3394

Bible Believer’s Baptist Church: 7676 County Road 200, Joplin. 417-673-8077

Calvary Baptist: 528 E. 13th St., Carthage. 417-358-4526

Calvary Baptist Church: 600 E. 50th St., Joplin. 417-781-1841

Carterville First Baptist Church: 200 E. Main St., Carterville. 417-673-4676

Cave Springs Baptist Church: 11274 Iris Road, Neosho. 417-451-3826

Celebration Church: 1301 S Duquesne Road, Duquesne. 417-553-1060

Clear Creek Primitive Baptist Church: 27776 Palm Road, Stark City. 417-624-0332, 417-649-7142

Colleview Baptist Church: 1602 N. Duquesne Road, Joplin. 417-781-5025

Cross Church: Neosho: 16202 Highway 59, Neosho. 417-751-4523

Crossroads Baptist Church: 17531 Highway 96, Carthage. 417-359-3388

Crosspoint Fellowship Church: 2051 Panda Road, Diamond. 417-434-0372

Emmanuel Baptist Church: 300 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Webb City. 417-673-2645

Empire Baptist Church: 2330 S. Empire Ave., Joplin. 417-848-0509

Fairview Baptist Church: 4330 Joplin Ave., Joplin. 417-623-7885

Faith Baptist Church: 2424 E. 20th St., Joplin. 417-781-0141

Faith Baptist Church: 1302 W. Mineral St., Webb City • 417-434-0547/417-781-1182

Fellowship Baptist Church: 1411 Buena Vista St., Carthage. 417-358-4785

Fellowship Baptist Church: 2827 E. 32nd St., Joplin. 417-781-5174

First Baptist Church: 302 S. Main St., Carl Junction. 417-649-7037

First Baptist Church: 631 S. Garrison Ave., Carthage. 417-358-8161

First Baptist Church: 501 W. Market St., Diamond. 417-325-6486

First Baptist Church: 117 Webb St., Duenweg. 417-624-4583

First Baptist Church: 704 Euclid Ave., Galena, Kan. 620-783-1618

First Baptist Church: 205 S. Main St., Granby. 417-472-6727

First Baptist Church: 4128 S. Connecticut Ave., Joplin. 417-624-4585

First Baptist Church: 10040 County Road 230, Oronogo. 417-673-4784

First Baptist Church: 403 Main St., Purcell. 417-525-4222

First Baptist Church: 6895 Se. Bluebird Lane, Riverton, Kan.. 620-848-3347

First Baptist Church: 102 N. Roane St., Webb City. 417-673-4655

First Baptist Church: 904 Oneida St. Seneca. 417-776-3646

First Baptist Church: of Sarcoxie: 101 N. 17 St., Sarcoxie. 417-548-3990

Forest Park Baptist Church: 725 S. Highview St., Joplin. 417-623-4606

Forest Park North: 5898 N. Main St., Joplin. 417-623-2199

Forest Park Baptist Church: 2535 S. Grand Ave., Carthage. 417-358-9955

Free Will Baptist Church: 18715 Hyacinth Road, Carthage. 417-359-4113

Generations Free Will Baptist: 2301 S. Connecticut Ave., Joplin. 417-623-1014

Grace Baptist Church: 3130 S. Wall Ave., Joplin. 417-623-1924

Greenwood Baptist Church: 3501 Apricot Drive, Joplin. 417-782-1854

Harmony Heights Baptist Church: 2025 Indiana Ave., Joplin. 417-781-1700

Hilldale Baptist Church: 8606 Lime Kiln Drive, Neosho. 417-451-7647

Hope Baptist Church: 3220 E. 13th St., Joplin.. 417-529-8977

Independent Bethel Baptist: 1125 Waggoner St., Joplin. 417-437-4728

Joplin Heights Baptist Church: 2107 S. Willard St., Joplin. 417-499-1495

Journey Church: 301 S. McKinley Ave., Joplin. 417-624-5769

La Iglesia Comunidad Cristiana: 1336 S. Hall St., Webb City. 417-529-1290

New Hope Baptist Church: 8322 Eland Road, Neosho. 417-388-8981

New Providence Baptist Church: 17486 Highway 43, Oronogo. 417-642-5200

North Main Baptist Church: 7061 Highway 43 (Gum and 43), Joplin. 417-781-2518

Oak Grove Baptist Church: 6241 Spurgeon Road, Joplin. 417-624-9400

Reinmiller Independent Baptist: 1984 Reinmiller Road, Joplin. 417-437-7843

Risen Ranch Cowboy Church: 10697 Cimarron Road, Carthage. 417-850-5931

Royal Heights Baptist Church: 2107 Utica St., Joplin. 417-850-5475/417-850-6154

Saginaw Baptist Church: 406 Bartlett Ave., Saginaw. 417-529-1003

Shiloh Baptist Church: 204 N. School, Joplin. 417-781-6675

Sixth Street Baptist: 501 E. Sixth St. (Sixth & Cornwall), Galena, Kan.

Southside Bible Baptist Church: 4249 E. 13th St., Joplin. 417-781-2541

Spring City Baptist Church: 6086 Dutch Elm Drive, Joplin. 417-312-7309

Swars Praire Baptist Church: 4482 Highway DD, Seneca. 417-7768356

Unity Missionary Baptist Church: 615 Minnesota Ave., Joplin. 417-623-3381

Victory Baptist Church: 9871 County Road 117, Carthage. 417-358-5065

Warren’s Branch Baptist Church: 9166 Antelope Road, Seneca. 417-624-8303

Wildwood Baptist Church: 4827 E. 20th St., Joplin. 417-623-6466

Catholic

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 909 N. Madison Ave., Webb City. 417-673-2044

St. Ann’s Catholic Church: 908 S. Clinton St., Carthage. 417-358-1841

St. Mary’s Catholic Church: 3035 S. Central City Road, Joplin. 417-623-3333

St. Peter’s Catholic Church: 812 Pearl Ave., Joplin. 417-623-8643

Christian

Alba Christian Church: 112 S. Main St., Alba. 417-525-4826

Blendville Christian Church: 2201 S. Picher Ave., Joplin. 417-623-7312

Carterville Christian Church: 20123 Gravel Road, Joplin. 417-673-1245

Central City Christian Church: 783 Central City Road, Joplin. 417-623-1107

Christian Church: of Carl Junction 103 Hodge Drive, Carl Junction. 417-649-7200

Christ’s Church: of Oronogo 22145 Kafir Road, Oronogo. 417-673-3945

Christ’s Church: of Perseverance 6300 County Road 188, Joplin. 417-622-8668

College Heights Christian Church: 4311 E. Newman Road, Joplin. 417-624-6915

Cornerstone Christian Church: 401 Forest Ave., Joplin. 417-206-7577

Diamond Christian Church: 203 E. Market St., Diamond. 417-325-4170

Diamond Grove Christian Church: 14695 Highway FF, Joplin. 417-782-3156

Duenweg Christian Church: 5803 E. 20th St., Joplin

Fir Road Christian Church: 6245 County Road 303, Carl Junction. 417-782-3058

First Christian Church: 919 S. Main St., Galena. 417-413-1970

First Christian Church of Joplin: 409 S. Fourth St., Joplin. 417-623-2390

High Street Christian Church: 1720 S. High St., Neosho. 417-451-0005

Hornet Christian Church: 7283 Coyote Drive, Joplin. 417-624-6629

Iron Gates Christian Church: 2310 S. Iron Gates Road, Joplin. 417-781-7431

Neosho Christian Church: 13608 Palm Road, Neosho. 417-455-1955

Park Plaza Christian Church: 3220 Indiana Ave., Joplin. 417-781-1660

Racine Christian Church: 12218 State Highway K, Seneca. 417-776-2280

Seneca Christian Church: 14200 Bethel Road, Seneca. 417-776-3706

Smithfield Christian Church: 7656 Counth Road 304, Carl Junction. 417-649-1200

Standing At The Cross Christian Church: 1763 County Road 110, Carthage. 417-540-2216

Villa Heights Christian Church: 2620 E. Seventh, Joplin. 417-624-6771

Webb City First Christian Church: 219 S. Webb Ave., Webb City. 417-673-4258

Christian (Disciples of Christ)

First Christian Church: 1314 Oak Ridge Drive, Neosho. 417-451-1958

First Christian Church: 3020 Roberts Road, Baxter Springs. 620-856-5792

South Joplin Christian Church: 1901 S. Pearl Ave., Joplin. 417-624-2522

Christian Science

First Church of Christ, Scientist: 1501 Connecticut Ave., Joplin. 417-499-9716

Church of Christ

Beef Branch Church of Christ 7599 S. Coffee Road, Joplin. 417-623-4740

Burkhart Church of Christ: 7144 Juniper Road, Racine. 417-592-5536

Leawood Church of Christ: 2700 E. 46th St., Joplin. 417-623-0687 / 417-782-2572 / 417-206-8349

Connecticut Avenue Church of Christ: 1819 E. 26th St., Joplin. 417-781-2326

Church of Christ Joplin Congregation: 1840 W. 20th St., Joplin. 417-439-7754

Mount Hope Church of Christ: 2830 Mount Hope Road, Webb City. 417-624-1795

Newman Road Church of Christ: 3520 Newman Road, Joplin. 417-627-0762

Spring City Church of Christ: 5672 W. State Highway 86, Joplin. 417-623-0593 / 417-781-1564

Stapleton Church of Christ: 4203 S. Joplin Ave., Joplin. 417-529-0996

Church of God

Church of God: 417 S. Devon St., Webb City. 417-237-0010

Church of God Holiness: 901 Murphy Blvd., Joplin. 417-624-0455

Church of God, Seventh Day: 2225 N. St. Charles St., Joplin. 417-781-6781

Church of God, Seventh Day: 401 E. Elk St., Joplin. 417-782-3949

Grand Ave. Church of God: 1185 Grand Ave., Carthage. 417-358-4605

Life Change Outreach: 1402 S. Michigan Ave., Joplin. 417-623-6116

Scotland Church of God: 2038 County Lane 172, Carthage. 417-529-3134

Southside Community Church: 309 E. 37th St., Joplin. 417-781-6272

Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints

First Ward: 2107 S. Indiana Ave., Joplin. 417-623-9221 / 417-781-3555 / 417-781-3077

Community of Christ

Community of Christ: 1212 Goetz Blvd., Joplin. 417-624-4704

Community of Christ: 701 W. Second St., Webb City. 417-673-8513

Eastern Orthodox

Joy of All Who Sorrow: 801 Saginaw Road, Joplin. 636-484-3715

Episcopal

Grace Episcopal: 820 Howard St., Carthage. 417-358-4631

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church: 415 Washington St., Galena. 620-783-5075

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church: 706 Byers Ave., Joplin. 417-623-6893

Free Methodist

Meadow Ridge Ministires Free Methodist Church: 5014 Newman Road. 417-850-5715

Full Gospel

Abundant Life Campus 6863 Newman Road, Joplin. 417-624-7500

Cornerstone Church: 220 W. Main, Carterville. 417-673-7452

Faith Tabernacle 820 N. Schifferdecker, Joplin. 417-626-8684

Frisco Church: 908 W. Daugherty, Webb City. 417-673-3672

Joplin Full Gospel Church: 2601 Indiana, Joplin. 417-626-2228

New Hope Assembly 602 S. Moffet, Joplin. 417-624-1288

Oil of Joy Ministry 15218 Antler Road, Diamond. 417-389-3027

Silver Moon Full Gospel Church: Hwy. 59, 3 Miles S. of Diamond. 417-472-3360

Victory Faith Center 730 Brownell, Joplin. 417-673-2787

Jewish Synagogue

United Hebrew Congregation 702 S. Sergeant, Joplin. 417-624-1181

Lutheran

Faith Lutheran Church (ELS): 2134 Grand Ave., Carthage. 417-358-5059

Faith Lutheran (WELS): 1233 S. 220th St., Pittsburg. 620-232-1506

First Lutheran Church: 431 Cemetery Road, Neosho. 417-451-2464

Good Shepherd: 8975 County Lane 170, Carthage. 417-358-1325

Immanuel Lutheran Missouri Synod: 2616 Connecticut, Joplin. 417-624-0333

Peace Lutheran (ELCA): 3100 N. St. Louis Ave., Joplin. 417-624-9723

The Vine Lutheran Church (WELS): Joplin. 262-490-9049

Metropolitan Community Churches

Spirit of Christ MCC 116 N. Range Line Road. Ste. 105, Joplin. 417-529-8480

Nazarene

Banner Church of The Nazarene: 597 Northfork Road, Anderson. 417-364-7461

Calvary Church of The Nazarene: 2802 Connecticut Ave., Joplin. 417-623-2979

Carthage First Church of The Nazarene: 2000 Grand Ave., Carthage. 417-358-4265

Church of The Nazarene: 401 S. Cowgill St., Carl Junction. 417-649-7214

First Church of The Nazarene: 2124 Utica Ave., Joplin. 417-623-3455

Hope Community Church: 4217 W. Adobe Lane, Joplin. 417-592-0358

Traders Church: 212 S. Joplin Ave., 417-850-4575

Webb City Church of The Nazarene: 701 W. 10th St., Webb City. 417-673-2764

Pentecostal Church of God

Christpoint Church: 1500 E. 7th, Galena. 620-783-1890

Joplin Family Worship Center 5290 E. 7th, Joplin. 417-623-6134

Master Touch In Messenger Towers. 102 E. 2nd St., Joplin. 417-781-0790

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church: 1930 Virginia, Joplin. 417-623-5115

Christ The King Presbyterian (Pca) 1930 Virginia, Joplin. 417-624-4220

First Presbyterian Church: 115 W. Chestnut, Carthage. 417-358-2341

First Presbyterian Church: of Joplin 509 S. Pearl, Joplin. 417-624-2433

First Presbyterian Church: 215 N. High, Neosho. 417-451-4996

First Presbyterian Church: 511 W. Broadway, Webb City. 417-673-2729

United Methodist

1st Methodist Church: of Jasper 112 N. 1st, Jasper. 417-394-2564

1st United Methodist Church: 1310 East Ave., Baxter Springs. 620-856-5996

Avilla United Methodist Church: Binney St., Avilla. 417-246-5608

Bethel United Methodist Church: 11833 Elm Road, Carthage. 417-673-2340

Byers Avenue United Methodist 1730 Byers, Joplin. 417-624-3647

Carterville United Methodist 120 W. Main, Carterville. 417-673-4455

Central United Methodist Church: 5 S. Pennsylvania, Webb City. 417-673-4238

Diamond United Methodist Church: 310 S. Jefferson, Diamond. 417-325-5460

First United Methodist 617 S. Main, Carthage. 417-358-2577

First United Methodist Church: 501 W. 4th, Joplin. 417-623-2796

Lamar United Methodist Church: 900 Poplar, Lamar. 417-628-3306

Neosho United Methodist Church: 224 S. Wood, Neosho. 417-451-2310

Neosho United Methodist Church: 1111 N. Bus. 49 Hwy., Neosho. 417-451-2310

New Hope United Methodist Church: 27013 Kafir Road, Carl Junction. 417-483-2428

Oronogo United Methodist 176 S. 4th, Oronogo. 417-624-3647

Pathways United Methodist Church: 23895 State Hwy. 96, Oronogo. 417-673-4608

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church: 26000 Locust Road, Webb City. 417-437-1419

Royal Heights United Methodist Church: 1612 Euclid, Joplin. 417-624-3366

Seneca United Methodist Church: 1403 Cherokee, Seneca. 417-776-3486

Sarcoxie United Methodist Church: 11th & Clarence, Sarcoxie. 417-548-7371

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church: 2423 W. 26th St., Joplin. 417-623-7090

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church: 601 W. Wells, Carl Junction, Mo. 417-649-5152

Oakton Carthage 2183 W. Oak St., Carthage. 706-265-9450

Trinity United Methodist Church: 201 S. Mineral, Joplin. 417-781-8147

United Pentecostal Church

Life Point Pentecostal 1700 S. Prosperity, Joplin. 417-291-6568

Miracle Valley 1708 E. 7th, Galena. 417-499-8732

Joplin Peace 416 S. Maiden Lane, Joplin. 417-781-7501/417-781-9085

Other Churches

A Church Called Mystery Www.Mysterychurch.Com. 514 Main, Joplin

Alba Friends (Quaker) Church: Quaker & Berry, Alba. 417-525-6106

Believer’s Connection Church: 501 S. Patterson, Joplin

Bellville Community Church: 6535 W. Evony Road, Carl Junction. 417-434-2266

Bethel Baptist 1125 Wagoner, Joplin. 417-437-4728

Bethel Worship Center 3125 W. 20th, Joplin. 417-437-4728

Calvary Chapel 4899 E. 7th, Joplin. 417-782-2141

Central Christian Center 410 Virginia, Joplin. 417-781-5982

Christocentric Life Pursuit Church: 1814 W. Fir Road, Carthage. 417-413-4080

Christ’s Church: of Joplin 2 Miles E. of 32nd & Range Line, Joplin. 417-623-6268

Community Chapel 2740 E. 26th, Joplin. 417-781-0202

Community Fellowship Church: 120 W. 3rd, Carterville. 417-781-3895

Empire Mission Church: 1011 N. Columbus, Galena. 620-783-2181

Faith And New Hope Church: 2314 Guardian Road, Carterville. 417-776-3891

Faith Holiness Church: 3611 W. Belle Center Road, Joplin. 417-623-3162

First Community Church: (Nacc) 15th & Murphy Blvd., Joplin. 417-781-1800

First Gospel Workers Church: Perkins & Maiden Lane, Joplin. 417-624-4005

Freedom Worship Center-- 14430 E. 32nd (Hwy Ff), Joplin. 417-499-7692

Grace Community Chuch of Riverton 6484 Se 70th St, Riverton. 620-848-4077

Iglesia Christiana Jesucristo Rey De Reyes-- 1218 E. 32nd, Joplin. 816-446-7086

Jehovah’s Witness West Congregation

601 Schifferdecker, Joplin. 417-781-5910

Joplin Church: Alive 917 Illinois, Joplin. 417-781-6764

Kingdom Life Fellowship 3702 E. 7th. Ste. A, Joplin. 417-483-3841

New Grace Assembly 202 2nd St., Oronogo. 417-529-1254

Oasis Church: of Joplin 2930 Zora, Joplin. 417-540-6992

People’s Home Mission 411 E. 9th, Joplin. 417-624-1630

Prairie Flower Bible Church: 767 Prairie Flower Road, Webb City. 417-623-8896

Quest Life Church: 410 E. 7th, Joplin. 417-438-1513

Saints Memorial Church: of God In Christ 711 Main, Galena. 620-783-5938

Salvation Army 320 E. 8th, Joplin. 417-624-5083

Seventh-Day Adventist 1501 Kansas, Joplin. 417-624-0857

Sheep Shed 8474 Gateway Dr., Neosho. 417-825-Shed (7433)

Souls Harbor Mission 821 S. Main, Joplin. 417-623-4358/623-7927

The Meeting House 1102 E. Furnace, Joplin. 417-437-4550

The Sanctuary of Joplin 1831 S. Connor, Joplin. 417-499-4311

Titus Fellowship 1207 Missouri, Joplin. 417-438-9441

Peace Lutheran (E.L.C.A) 3100 N. St. Louis Ave., Joplin. 417-624-9723

Unity Church: of Joplin 204 N. Jackson, Joplin 781-6116/Prayer Line. 781-6121

Uncommon Life 709 Virginia, Joplin. 417-319-6097

Word of Truth Fellowship 1306 S. Monroe, Joplin. 417-782-3063

Other Religions

Baha’’s of Joplin 2333 Crow Road, Joplin. 417-499-0737

BURKHART, 7144 juniper road