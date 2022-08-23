A new high school football season is upon us, and there will be no shortage of talent as teams take to the field at stadiums across Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma this fall.
Some, of course, will shine brighter than others.
Whether it’s seasoned quarterbacks who have a knack for picking apart defenses, running backs who use a combination of speed, power and agility to find open space or anchors on the front line who present matchup nightmares for the opposition — many standout players in the area will play large roles in their team’s quest for conference, district and state championships in the upcoming campaign.
Here are 10 players to watch:
TALAN CHANDLER, NEVADA, OL
6-3, 295 pounds, junior
STATS, HONORS: Chandler, who transferred to Nevada this fall, was an all-state performer for Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles last season. As a junior, he’s already received significant FBS and Power 5 interest. At tackle, Chandler did not allow a sack in 274 pass attempts last year for the Cougars.
COACH WES BEACHLER: “When players get recruited to play offensive or defensive line at the college level, the No. 1 factor coaches look for is size. They want a certain height. They want a certain weight. He fits the eye test there. I think his ability to pick up our offense quickly has shown he’s willing to study and put in extra time. He picks things up pretty fast. Those are the things college coaches over the last five to 10 years have shifted their focus. They want strong academics. They want the right size for the right position. They want physical players, but they also want smart players. They want smart football guys. I think he fits the bill in all of those areas.”
EMMANUEL CRAWFORD, GROVE, RB
6-0, 175 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: A returning all-state awardee, Crawford rushed 2,438 yards and 38 touchdowns on 255 carries while adding 315 yards and four TDs on 20 receptions. The workhorse back runs just over a 4.4-second forty and has fielded over a dozen college offers. His top college offers have come from NCAA Division I programs Army, Navy, Air Force and Northern Colorado, as well as Division II programs Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma and Missouri Western.
COACH RON CULWELL: “The guy works harder than anybody in the room. He’s diligent with his diet. He wants to be great. ... He’s put on about 15 pounds this summer. He squats 365 on front squats for five (reps) and he power cleans 290. He’s a student of the game, a hard worker. You can trust him to be prepared and do everything right.”
LUKE GALL, CARTHAGE, RB
5-11, 200 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: A fourth-year starter for the Tigers, Gall is one of the most productive and highly touted two-way players in Missouri. He’s a returning Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year as well as a COC Co-Defensive Player of the year. He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 88 tackles and 21 tackles for loss on defense. He committed to Air Force Academy during the summer after receiving multiple offers from programs at the NCAA Division I and II levels.
COACH JON GUIDIE: “(He’s) one of our most productive two-way starters in school history. He also may be the hardest working kid I have coached in 29 years. ... I can’t think of anybody offhand that has been more productive than Luke Gall on both sides of the ball. People ask me all of the time, ‘Where is he best? Running back or linebacker?’ For us, he’s equally productive on both sides. When he’s not on the field on one side, you notice.”
DONTRELL HOLT, JOPLIN, OL
6-5, 290 pounds, junior
STATS, HONORS: A two-year starter who is one of the top prospects in Missouri, Holt holds offers from FBS schools Iowa State and Eastern Michigan as well as FCS Missouri State. He was a second team all-state offensive lineman in Class 6 last year for Joplin and earned unanimous first team All-COC honors.
COACH CURTIS JASPER: “It’s his physicality up front and just the way he finishes blocks is impressive. But the thing that stands out, especially, is his dedication to his teammates. His dedication to the overall success of the football team, not just his individual success.”
MICAH LINDSEY, CARTHAGE, DT
6-1, 240 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: An all-state awardee as well as a COC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 91 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 2021. He’s quick for his size and doesn’t lack power with a 630-pound squat max. He’s committed to continue his playing career at the college level at NCAA Division II Pittsburg State University.
COACH JON GUIDIE: “(He’s) fast and explosive. He’s a very disruptive player. He and Luke (Gall) are huge weight room guys. He has a great motor and gets off the ball extremely fast. He is a strong, physical kid and has really improved his technique this summer.”
TYLER LITTLE, GALENA, TE-DE
6-6, 240 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: A multiple-time all-state honoree who’s picked up multiple college scholarships offers at the NCAA Division I and II levels. He is listed on 247sports.com as a three-star prospect and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Kansas.
COACH BEAU SARWINSKI: “He’s our leader and our big guy. He’s a kid who has a lot of eyes on him and he’s a good young man who’s worked extremely hard to get to where he’s at right now. We’re just excited to see what he can do his senior year. We’re going to continue to lean on him a little bit. ... I think I kind of look at Tyler like one of my own kids. I’ve seen him since he was a little boy and I’ve seen him develop and turn into a great young man.”
LUCAS OTT, WEBB CITY, DE-LB
6-3, 220 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: A first-team all-state awardee who amassed 125 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He was also an all-conference and all-district selection. He’s entering his fourth season as a starter on Webb City’s varsity squad. Ott is a dominant defensive lineman, but he’s ranked among the nation’s best as a long snapper by many recruiting outlets.
COACH JOHN RODERIQUE: “Lucas has been our long snapper since his freshman year, and he has a bright future there. Last season he was an unsung hero for us, switching from linebacker to defensive end where he really solidified our defense late in the year.”
DRAVEN VANGILDER, JOPLIN, LB
5-9, 215 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: VanGilder’s coming off a dynamic season in which he earned first team all-state and all-conference honors for the Eagles. He registered a team-high 166 tackles (111 solo and 55 assisted) and had five tackles for loss, as well as four quarterback hurries and two sacks. VanGilder also ranks among the state’s best prospects at the linebacker position.
COACH CURTIS JASPER: “He has intensity on the field and off the field. He holds his teammates accountable. He’s our quarterback on the defensive side. He makes sure he gets us aligned and we get our checks, making sure we are sound on that side of the football. He works really hard with coach (Nick) Reid and makes sure everything needs to be done.”
DANTE WASHINGTON, WEBB CITY, WR
5-11, 180 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: A second-team all-COC receiver as well as a second-team all-state honoree as a return specialist. He led Webb City in receiving with 612 yards and eight touchdowns on 28 catches. He’s also a key returner in the Cardinals’ defensive secondary. One of the most talented players in the area the last few seasons, Washington’s become a sought-after college prospect as he’s already received an offer to play at Division I FCS Valparaiso.
COACH JOHN RODERIQUE: “Dante is a very dynamic football player. He’s one of those guys who has that sixth sense about him. He can do a lot of things, like punt, kickoff, PATs, play offense and play defense. He can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball, and he’s really fun to watch when the lights come on.”
AUSTIN WILKERSON, LAMAR, DB-RB
6-0, 185 pounds, senior
STATS, HONORS: A two-way star, the Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year earned all-state honors as a defensive back and all-region as a running back for Lamar this past fall. Wilkerson racked up 1,018 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns on just 70 touches. He also registered 111 tackles and five interceptions, including two that were pick-sixs.
COACH JARED BESHORE: “I think his natural instinct on the football field is what separates him from everyone else. He has a nose for the football. He’s a ball magnet. He has great ball skills. He’s extremely physical at the point of attack. He’s so knowledgeable on how to diagnose an offense from the safety position that he knows almost before the ball is snapped where the play is going to go. That’s something you just can’t coach. That’s something kids either have or they don’t. That’s what separates him from the rest.”
