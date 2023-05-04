Missouri Southern's baseball program had 11 players earn All-MIAA honors. The awards were announced Thursday.
According to an announcement from Southern:
Ethan Clark was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year and a third-team outfielder after leading the program with a .400 average. Clark, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, scored 41 runs from 68 hits, 15 doubles, three home runs, 54 RBIs and 10 walks drawn for a .541 slugging percentage. He is the third Lion under coach Bryce Darnell to be named the Freshman of the Year joining Dexter Swims (2019) and Tommy Stevenson (2021). Among program freshman ranks, Clark is second in RBIs behind Treghan Parker last season who finished with 58 RBIs, Clark is also third in batting average among freshman who have recorded at least 100 at bats, fifth in hits and is 16th in slugging percentage among qualified freshman.
Cole Woods was a first-team starting pitcher and Gold Glove winner. This is his second career All-MIAA distinction and first career Gold Glove. The senior right hander from Claremore, Oklahoma, finished the regular season with a 9-2 record, 3.62 ERA and 1.16 WHIP from 77 innings striking out 91, 30 struck out looking with opponents hitting .240. Among program single-season ranks, Woods is seventh among pitchers, who have pitched at least 60 innings in strikeouts per nine innings, eighth in total strikeouts and 12th among qualified pitchers in WHIP.
Henry Kusiak was a first-team shortstop and Gold Glove winner, this is the his third career All-MIAA distinction and first career Gold Glove. He is from Fox Lake, Illinois, and hitting .348 with 59 runs scored, 72 hits, 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 23 walks drawn to have a .628 slugging and .432 on-base percentage. Defensively Kusiak has 122 assists and 54 putouts helping to turn 23 double plays this season.
Nate Mieszkowski was a first-team second basemen for his second career All-MIAA distinction in his career after being an honorable mention last season at shortstop. A sophomore from Grayslake, Illinois, Mieszkowski hit .387 with 71 runs scored, 84 hits, 18 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 30 walks drawn and 10 stolen bases for a .673 slugging percentage and .467 slugging percentage. Defensively he helped turn 24 double plays while recording 112 assists and 77 putouts. Among single-season program ranks he is tied for fourth in runs scored (71), sixth in hits (84) and seventh in at bats (217) to lead the MIAA this season and are sophomore season records.
Matt Miller was a second-team first basemen for his third career All-MIAA distinction. The senior from Aurora hit .369 with 59 runs scored, 69 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and drew 31 walks for a .807 slugging and .469 on-base percentage. Defensively he recorded 307 putouts with 12 assists and helped turn 21 double plays. Miller this season has the most home runs and RBIs among all MIAA players while ranking in the second in OPS (1.276), second in slugging percentage, fifth in walks and ninth in on-base percentage. Among single-season program ranks he has hit the most home runs, tied for the most total bases (151) and collected the second most RBIs.
Treghan Parker was a second-team outfielder for his second career All-MIAA distinction after being an honorable mention last season at second base. A sophomore from Webb City, he hit .301 with 58 runs scored, 49 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, 26 walks drawn and 18 hit-by-pitches for a .687 slugging and .445 on-base percentage. Among program single-season ranks he is tied for third in home runs and tied for the sophomore season record with Tommy Stevenson (2022).
Garrett Rice was a second-team designated hitter for his first career All-MIAA distinction. A junior from Willard, Rice hit .341 with 57 runs scored, 60 hits, 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, 23 walks drawn and 15 hit-by-pitches for a .580 slugging and .454 on-base percentage.
Cole Gayman was a third-team starting pitcher for his first career All-MIAA distinction. A sophomore from Webb City, he finished the season with a 6-0 record, 5.30 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 56.0 innings while striking out 49 batters and having one complete game.
Chayton Beck was a third-team catcher and Gold Glove winner for his first career All-MIAA distinction and Gold Glove. A redshirt sophomore from Liberty, Beck hit .287 with 42 runs scored, 43 hits, 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs and 31 walks drawn for a .567 slugging percentage and .404 on-base percentage. Defensively he finished with 368 putouts, 41 assists and 16 runners caught stealing for a .568 stolen base success against.
Kyle Moore and Laif Hultine were honorable mention relief pitchers for their first career All-MIAA distinctions. Moore a sophomore from Streamwood, Illinois, finished the season with an 8-3 record, three saves, 4.40 ERA and 1.23 WHIP from 21 appearances for 59.1 innings with 54 strikeouts and held opponents to a .241 average. Hultine a redshirt sophomore from Hastings, Nebraska, finished the season with a 2-2 record, six saves, 3.94 ERA and 1.13 WHIP from 22 appearances for 32.0 innings with 37 strikeouts and held opponents to a .230 average.
Other 2023 MIAA Baseball Postseason Awards and All-MIAA Teams include
Co-Player of the Year: Nixon Brannan, a junior from Pittsburg State University. He also was a first-team starting catcher.
Pitcher of the Year: Zac Shoemaker, a senior from PSU. He also was a first-team starting pitcher.
Second-team starting pitcher: Ben Des Rosiers, a senior from PSU.
Second-team shortstop: Cade Clemons, a PSU junior.
Second-team outfielder: Karson Coffee, a PSU junior.
Honorable Mention: Tanner Leslie, for starting pitcher; Parker Weddle, relief pitcher; Austin Warkins, first baseman; Deagan Brady, third baseman; and Brett Daley, outfielder, all of PSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.