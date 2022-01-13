WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Ozark girls basketball team used a second-half surge to down Webb City 59-40 on Thursday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals (6-6) took a 29-25 lead into halftime before the Tigers pulled away with a 34-11 run in the second half.
Kenzie Robbins made a pair of 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 14 points for Webb City while Kate Brownfield made three triples and finished with 11 points. Sami Mancini added nine points.
Riley Boggs and Lyla Watson paced the scoring for Ozark with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The Cardinals compete in the Rogersville Tournament on Monday.
