Harry Satterlee, of Joplin, (70, 72) is tied for fourth place with Mason Haley (77, 65), of Enid, Oklahoma, and Leo Wessell (69, 73) of Indianapolis after the second round of the American Junior Golf Association Championship on Wednesday at Twin Hills.
The trio are three strokes back of Preston Albee from Choctaw, Oklahoma (67, 72); and Chance Rinkol (69, 70) of Leawood, Kansas.
After shooting a 2-under 70 during Wednesday’s opening round, Satterlee went even on Thursday during the second round. He bogeyed holes 11 and 12 before hitting his first birdie on 13. Satterlee bogeyed again on 14, but birdied on 15. Satterlee posted another bogey on hole 1 and birdied on hole 3. He again bogeyed on hole 4 before closing out the day with birdies on 6 and 7.
Max Templeman, of Carthage, shot a one-over 73 on Wednesday, but fell from a six-way tie for 12th place to a five-way tie for 18th after shooting a three-over 75 on Thursday. Also in 18th is Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer, who finished even at 72 on Thursday. Spencer climbed 13 spots with the par performance. He shot four-over on Wednesday.
Jaxon Bailey, Monett, fell from eighth to a five-way tie for 26th after turning in a six-over 78 on Thursday. He was even after the first round.
On the girl’s side, Nevada’a Emree Cameron (74, 77) is tied for sixth place with two other golfers — Alyssa Lim (75, 76) of Union City, California, and Tianyu Wei (75, 76) of Shanghai, China. Cameron logged bogeys on holes 2 and 5 and a double bogey on 3 on the front nine.
On the back nine, she birdied hole 13 and double bogeyed 16.
The third and final round concludes Saturday at Twin Hills.
The Twin Hills tournament will feature youth from seven countries, including China, Taiwan and Australia. The field of 78 (50 boys and 28 girls) includes golfers from all parts of the U.S. with 20 past AJGA tournament champions competing.
Roper Honda is the title sponsor. The Satterlee family, an anonymous Kansas family, Mike Carpino and Grizzly Golf Carts also contributed to make the tourney possible. The course has also received help from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
