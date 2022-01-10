The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team hiked its season record to 8-2 with a 56-52 triumph over Sarcoxie on Monday night at TJ.
The Cavaliers, picking up a second consecutive win, were led in scoring by Drew Goodhope and Jay Ball, who finished with 26 and 18 points, respectively. Tyler Brouhard and Jacob Jarrett added five points apiece while Luke Miller chipped in two points.
Dugan Pogue and Terio Asterio paced the scoring for Sarcoxie with 22 and 14 points, respectively.
The game featured mirroring scores in the first two quarter before Sarcoxie went on a 19-14 spurt in the third quarter to take a five-point lead. The Cavaliers responded with a 15-6 surge in the final eight minutes to claim the four-point triumph.
TJ plays host to Wheaton on Thursday before traveling to Sheldon on Friday.
