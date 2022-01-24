WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team overcame a 11-point deficit in the final quarter to down Rogersville 55-50 on Monday night inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School.
The Cardinals (8-8) trailed 44-33 at the end of the third quarter before closing the game on a 22-6 run. Webb City shot 63.2% from the floor in the second half after being held to 28.6% shooting in the first half.
Kate Brownfield and Sami Mancini paced the scoring for Webb City with 12 points apiece while Ripley Shanks also finished in double figures with 10 points. Mancini also grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds to secure a double-double and dished out seven assists, and Brownfield grabbed six boards.
Kenzie Robbins also filled the stat sheet with nine points, four rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals.
Rogersville’s Gracie Kibby led all scorers in the game with 25 points. Ali Icenhower and Kierra Clark scored 10 points apiece.
Webb City, riding a two-game win streak, competes in the Camdenton Shootout on Saturday in Camdenton, Mo.
