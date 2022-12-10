Joplin’s All Wright was named MVP for the 76th Carthage Invitational All-Tournament Team and was far and away the top scorer in the eight-team field.
He scored 26 against RUSH, 34 against Ray-Pec and 23 against Carthage for a total of 83.
Carthage’s Max Templeman also nabbed all-tournament honors after scoring 58 points in three games. He had 18 against Fort Smith Southside, 23 against Webb City and 17 against Joplin.
The rest of the team, with point totals in parenthesis:
Joseph Graves, RUSH (51)
Jeremiah Lewis, Leavenworth (47)
Ashton Jermain, Ray-Pec (38)
Alex Martin, Webb City (36)
Quin Renfo, Joplin (32)
Justin Ray, Carthage (32)
Barron Duda, Webb City (24)
Elijah Watts, Ray-Pec (19)
