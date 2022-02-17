• Collar: Top rim of the boot (above, on or below the ankle).
• Crampons: Attachable metal spikes for the bottom of hiking boots. Used for mountaineering on snow or ice for improved traction.
• D-rings: A form of hook used on boots for lacing, shaped like a D. Easy to adjust the tightness of a boot, but prone to ripping out of the boot's upper.
• Heel brake: Built into some outsoles around the heel section of the boot. Gives improved traction that prevents slippage.
• Hooks: Lining the top of hiking boots, hooks are used when lacing up the boot. Easiest to lace, but are prone to catching brush, bending and breaking from impact.
• Insoles: Addition to boots that can help with a boot’s fit, comfort or support. Boots do not come with insoles and must be purchased aftermarket.
• Lug pattern: Found on the bottom of a boot, lug patterns will vary depending on the boot and will provide varying degrees of traction.
• Membrane: Layer of fabric between the midsole and outsole in waterproof boots. Gives a boot waterproofness and breathability.
• Outsoles: Bottom of the boot that’s meant to give prime traction when the wearer's out on the trail.
• Plates: Thin inserts between the midsole and outsole, sometimes below the shank if it’s there, and designed to give additional support/protection from rocks and roots.
• Rands: Most commonly placed on waterproof and breathable boots, rands are a rubber surrounding the entire foot or just the toe area. Designed as an extra line of defense against water and rocks/abrasion.
• Shanks: A piece of material inserted between the midsole and outsole for added stiffness. Helps distribute weight for load-bearing.
• Spacer: Layer between the inner lining and the outsole. Opens up airways to enhance the breathability of boots.
• Vegan: Boots that refrain from using animal products or byproducts.
SOURCE: gore-tex.com
