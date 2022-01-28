Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on “sprinting into the new year of 2022” with information regarding the upcoming year, including some focus on the AAU Track and Field National Qualifier this summer. In this edition, we are looking at some upcoming events in the next couple of weeks and some information regarding JSA board structure.
The JSA board, much like many not-for-profits in the Joplin area, includes a variety of talented volunteer board members. JSA is no exception to that. The JSA board consists of 13 board members in several different categories.
The first is members appointed by job title. This would include MSSU Athletic Director Rob Mallory, Joplin Schools AD Matt Hiatt, Director of the Joplin CVB Patrick Tuttle and Director of Joplin Parks and Recreation Paul Bloomberg.
From there, we have four Citizen Board Members (who must be Joplin City residents) and three At-Large Board Members (who must be from the area but can be from outside the city of Joplin).
These board positions are selected by the city of Joplin and voted on by the Joplin City Council. This includes board members Dan McCreary (Board Chair), Jhan Hurn (Vice Chair), Melissa Rodgers (Treasurer), JT Weber (Secretary), Christopher Byers, Forrest Reed and Roger Doman.
The final board members are Ex-Officio (i.e., cannot vote). The first position is appointed by the Mayor of Joplin and historically has been a city council member, which currently is Council Member Chuck Copple. The final Ex-officio is the Executive Director of the JSA — in this case, yours truly.
The JSA board has historically met monthly, except for July (or sometimes August). The board has recently approved a new meeting structure to get the full board together once every two months and in the off month to focus on a variety of committee work to better govern, monitor and build the JSA’s future. All committee work still goes to the full board, but it does allow for more development and focus on a variety of important areas to the success of the JSA, including budget and audit, marketing and promotion, and review of bylaws and structure.
We are excited at the depth and quality of our board members, the future of JSA and the development of the Joplin region as a sports destination as we move forward into this new structure in this new year. We appreciate our volunteer board for all the hard work and dedication.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Our next significant event is the MCDA Cheer and Dance Championships in the first week of February. As mentioned in our last article, the MCDA Joplin Jam for the Jackets will take place Feb. 5 at Galena (Kan.) High School, and this event is also used as a fundraiser for the Galena HS Senior Class trip. This years’ competition will see 66 teams and 1,800 people (participants, coaches and spectators) through the doors at Galena HS. The doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday with warm-ups starting at 9 and competition starting at 9:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.