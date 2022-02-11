Basketball standouts Josey Adams of Lamar and Miller Long of College Heights Christian have been named The Joplin Globe's prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Feb. 5.
JOSEY ADAMS
Lamar finished runner-up in the McAuley Mercy/Warrior Classic last week and Adams was a big reason why.
“She came out strong last week, made big shots and played great defense during the McAuley tournament,” Lamar coach Mandy Moyer said.
Adams averaged 11 points per game in three games on her way to making the all-tournament team. The senior guard collected an average of three assists and three steals.
"She does a lot for us on the floor with her play and leadership,” Moyer said. “She’s a very coachable kid who gives us a lot of feedback on what is working and adjustments that may need to be made from game to game."
MILLER LONG
The Cougars claimed the Mercy/Warrior Classic tournament title for the second time in three years. Long was named the tournament's most valuable player.
“Miller’s a four-year starter,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “Overall, he’s way past 1,500 points. He is a team leader. He’s been boxed-in-1 many times during the year, but he’s been able to overcome that. The rest of the team overcomes that. He is an intense competitor.”
Long captured game honors with 18 points for the Cougars in a 57-51 win over Providence in the tourney title game. The senior also finished with a game-high 28 points to lead College Heights past Carl Junction’s junior varsity team in the tournament opener last Monday.
“Miller’s a great young man that comes from a great family,” Johnson said. “He’s giving it his best his senior year. He’s making this a very memorable year for him and his senior teammates. I’m looking forward to a lot more to come this season and maybe even the possibility of him going on to the next level, too.”
