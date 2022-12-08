CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team got off to a blistering start Thursday night against Fort Smith Southside, with the Tigers making six three pointers in the first quarter. But the Tigers (2-0) had to hang on late to get a 45-37 victory in the opening round of the 76th Carthage Invitational.
They’ll face rival Webb City in the semifinals on Friday night.
In the first half
Carthage was lights out from three-point range in the first quarter, shooting better than 50%. The team’s first 18 points came on triples, with Justin Ray making three, Max Templeman two and Clay Kinder one. The shooting helped the Tigers to an early 18-9 lead, and they led by a game-high 11 points in the final minute of the first following a layup by Templeman.
Carthage cooled off in the second quarter, though. Its lead was cut to four before Ray scored back-to-back baskets to make it 26-18 going into the half.
In the second half
Carthage led twice by 10 points — after a Trent Yates score and then with 4:42 left in the third when Templeman showed off a nifty spin move on a layup to make it 30-20.
The Mavericks starting chipping away, though, and had it down to four in the final minute of the third before Kinder made a 3 for a 35-28 lead after three quarters.
Southside got it down to two points with 5:58 left in the game and again with 2:25 remaining. and after Templeman scored to make it 39-33 with 4:16 left, the Tigers didn’t make another field goal the rest of the game.
But Carthage was solid at the free throw line late, making 6 of 8 attempts in the final 1:35. Templeman and Yates combined to go 4 for 4 in the final 35 seconds.
Final Stats
Templeman led the Tigers with 18 points and Ray finished with 13 — all in the first half. Kinder chipped in 10 points. Carthage made 8 of 10 free throw attempts in the game. For Southside, Yazed Taforo scored 12 points and Levi Steele added 11.
The Mavericks made all four of their free throw attempts.
What they’re saying
“I told our guys that right now we are far from a finished product and they know that. We’ve still got some guys working into basketball shape. One of our other starters, Britt (Coy) was out for a whole week sick … I told them the team that played sound basketball for the full 32 minutes is going to win that game. I thought we kept our cool, kept our head, played sound basketball and they made some mistakes. I told our guys it would be nice to win that game by 50 but I’m okay with us having to grind out some wins right now. I don’t care what the score is, we’re 1-0 in the tournament.” — Carthage head coach Nathan Morris.
“They’re such a tough, gritty group and we’ve had to be that way for years. We haven’t had much size recently and these guys have bought into doing the dirty work. Britt Coy is a very undersized post player and he fights for every single rebound.” — Morris.
“They came out and shot the ball really well to start and we kind of dug ourselves a hole. We had chances to get back in it. We’d give up a big basket to them or an offensive rebound or didn’t execute on the offensive end. I felt like we had several opportunities to take control of the game and we just didn’t execute. Didn’t toughen up on the defensive end.” — Southside coach Stewart Adams.
Up next
Carthage matches up with Webb City at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round. The winner plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship, and the loser plays for third place at 3 p.m. Southside will face Leavenworth at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
