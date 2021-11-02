Danny "Butch" Smith II, of Oswego, Kansas, caught a 39.5-pound alligator gar this fall while fishing in the Neosho River, near Parsons, Kansas.
According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, alligator gar aren’t native to Kansas and have never been documented here.
The agency noted that alligator gar are the largest gar species, sometimes weighing more than 300 pounds and measuring more than 8 feet long. Just three gar species are native to Kansas: Longnose, Shortnose, and Spotted Gar.
“We’re confident the information from the angler is accurate and the fish was, in fact, caught from the Neosho River,” said KDWP Fisheries biologist Connor Ossowski. “However, that doesn’t mean the fish originated from the river.”
According to a statement from the agency, "of all the potential scenarios for how this giant came to be in the Neosho River, there’s one hypothesis that rings the truest — the possibility that the Kansas-caught Alligator Gar was released from an aquarium.
“It’s not unlikely that this fish was once somebody’s pet or purchased from a pet store, and simply released into the river once it became too large,” said Doug Nygren, KDWP Fisheries Division director, said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.