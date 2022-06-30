A breakout sophomore campaign saw Thomas Jefferson girls tennis player Allison Ding go 25-3 en route to a seventh-place finish at the Class 1 state tournament.
Ding has been named the Globe’s girl tennis player of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
TJ head coach Tom Brumfield credited the “maturity and experience” Ding gained between her freshman and sophomore years for the success she had on the tennis courts last fall. Ding led the Cavaliers to a 12-2 team record before she claimed individual district and sectional titles in the postseason.
“She was already pretty good as a freshman because she worked hard and took a lot of lessons just like her brother (Ian Ding) did,” Brumfield said. “But she had to do a lot of adapting to different types of players. She was kind of used to hitting with her brother and the boys coming into high school. She had the strokes, but when you get into high school girls tennis, you see a lot of different kinds of players.
“Between her freshman and sophomore year, she figured out how to adjust to different styles. I think that really made a big difference for her as a sophomore as she got to state.”
Brumfield added that Ding’s biggest moment of her season came on the final day of the state tournament on Oct. 16 in Springfield. After falling to Kennett’s Anelle Harris 6-0, 6-1 in the singles consolation semifinals in the morning, Ding bounced back with a 6-1, 7-6 victory over Bolivar’s Sophia Vestal in the seventh-place match.
Ding earned the first all-state honor of her prep career with the top-eight finish at state.
“That last day at state really stands out to me because of some of the adversity she had to overcome,” Brumfield said. “It was a bad morning — the wind was blowing hard and it was just bad conditions. She didn’t play too well (in the consolation semifinal) because of it, and I just didn’t know how she would respond. She had never been under that type of pressure before.
“I was very proud because she came through and responded tremendously after losing that one match. She adapted and overcame her struggles really well to win the last match and place seventh.”
Ding went 3-0 to claim the singles championship of the Class 1 District 12 Tournament at the TJ tennis courts on Oct. 1. She went on to claim her sectional title with a 3-6, 7-5, 10-4 triumph over Rogersville’s Caitlyn Archer on Oct. 8 at TJ to advance to the state tournament.
Ding was named the Cavaliers’ Player of the Year at the end of the campaign.
“I’m not sure sometimes she actually realizes how good she is,” Brumfield said. “I mean, she’s so down to earth and just enjoys playing. She doesn’t put a lot of pressure on herself, so we just let her go out and play. She does a really good job. I think this next year or maybe towards the end of it she’ll start realizing the ability she has more than what she does now.
“She’s just the type of player that enjoys playing. When you watch her play, she’s intense but you can also tell she enjoys it. We’re excited to see what else she can do in the next two years.”
