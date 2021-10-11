HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Freshman Lily Allman made the first hole-in-one in Missouri Southern women’s golf history and posted a team-best final round of 74 on Monday to lead the Lions to a 12th-place team finish at the Division II Central Region Preview at Hot Springs Country Club.
Allman’s ace came on the par-3 third hole. The McDonald County High School product finished with a 36-hole score of 160 in the tournament to place in a tie for 58th individually.
Grace Garner led Southern in the individual leaderboard with a 28th-place finish. She posted four birdies and shot a 75 in the final 18 holes to finish with a final card of 153 for the tournament.
Maggie Moore finished with a 158 and tied for 47th, while Hannah Torres and Kylie Carnes shot 162 and 164, respectively.
Arkansas Tech’s Jacqueline Klemm and Arkansas-Monticello’s Chiara Sturaro tied for first place with matching scores of 144.
Central Missouri took home the team title with an overall score of 593, which bested runner-up Arkansas Tech by two strokes.
Northeastern State (597) finished third as a team and was followed by Central Oklahoma (599), Arkansas-Monticello (603), Rogers State (605), Nebraska-Kearney (608), Henderson State (609), Southwest Oklahoma State (611), Oklahoma Baptist (626), Concordia St. Paul (627), Harding (628), MSSU, Missouri Western (630), Minnesota State (644), Southern Arkansas (651), Southern Nazarene (654), Northwestern Oklahoma State (655) and Southwest Minnesota State (660).
