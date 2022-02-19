It wasn't the same hot start the Ozark Christian women featured in their semifinal win on Friday over Faith Baptist Bible College.
But it was a similar result.
Top-seeded OCC used a defensive stand in the third quarter to power it to an 87-57 win over third-seeded Emmaus Bible College in the Midwest Christian College Conference championship on Saturday in Moberly, Mo, to capture back-to-back MCCC titles.
"I truly think it starts with our defense," OCC coach Kyle Wicklund said. "The way we were able to defend. The way we were able to frustrate so many teams on the defensive end sets this team apart and gives us the edge most nights."
The Eagles opened the third period with a 3-point basket to cut the deficit to 43-33.
But that would be as close as Emmaus would get the rest of the game.
The Ambassadors closed the quarter on a 19-4 run to lead 64-39 heading into the final stanza.
Lockwood product Makenzie Purinton had six of her 22 points during the third quarter to help OCC pull away to the 25-point lead.
"We didn't have the best offensive night," Wicklund said. "Honestly, all of our bench players — including (Purinton) — really gave us a spark. I was really proud of her and the rest of our bench to give us a spark altogether."
The slow start to the game saw both teams battling back and forth during the first quarter. Ozark never trailed during the opening period but also never led by more than five as they took a 21-17 lead into the second quarter.
The Ambassadors' offense found rhythm behind a defensive stand in the second quarter. They went on a 15-0 run from about the 9-minute mark down to just two minutes remaining in the quarter.
The run gave OCC a 43-23 lead before seeing the 20-point advantage dwindle down to 13 just before half.
"Just staying composed and staying within our gameplan," Wicklund said. "When we came into halftime we corrected a few things defensively that we needed to do better."
OCC was paced by Purinton with 22 points. Emmary Williams added 17, while Kamryn Gentry was the only other Ambassador in double figures with 10. Williams collected a team-high eight rebounds and Gentry grabbed seven of her own.
In a game where offense wasn't clicking the same as the Ambassadors are accustomed to, they used ball control to help maintain their lead. They only gave the ball away eight times all game while forcing 18 Emmaus turnovers.
OCC MEN
The No. 3 seed Ambassadors managed just 27 points in the first half of their third-place contest with Central Christian College of the Bible on Saturday in the MCCC tournament.
Then they erupted for 28 points in the first 11 minutes of the second half.
That spurt carried OCC to a 77-71 victory.
CCCB took a 41-27 lead into intermission.
After facing a double-digit deficit for most of the first half, Ozark came out and gave the No. 4 seed Saints all they could handle in the second half.
With the game tied at 55 a piece OCC drilled a triple with 6:58 remaining to begin an 11-0 run that took less than two minutes of play to complete. They led 66-55 with clock at 5:20.
The 28-14 run to open the half, plus the 11-0 run late was enough cushion for the Ambassadors to hold onto the lead in the final five minutes.
Top-seeded Manhattan Christian College topped Barclay College 81-69 in the men's championship game.
Both OCC teams will be competing in the Southwest Region tournament in the NCCAA championship next week.
